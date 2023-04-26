OLB Tavius Robinson: NFL Draft scouting report

As one of the most exciting prospects from north of the border in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, edge rusher Tavius Robinson has the “freaky” blend of height-size-athleticism that can thrive at the next level. After an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, Robinson’s talents will likely be gone by early day 3.

Robinson, having played high school ball in his hometown of Ontario, Canada, originally began his college tenure at the University of Guelph (also in Canada). After two standout seasons, Ole Miss brought Robinson aboard for the 2020 campaign where he saw most of his snaps at linebacker. Yet, by 2022, he moved down to defensive end for the Rebels and produced a career year—Robinson collected 43 total tackles highlighted by six sacks, four forced fumbles and two recoveries as a senior.

Tavius Robinson: Scouting Report

Towering at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds, Robinson has the sort of build/athleticism that makes you wonder why he is not pursuing the NBA instead. Still, with impressive scores at the 2023 NFL Combine (4.66 40-yard dash, 10-foot broad jump and 23 bench press reps), we can see that Robinson is a football player, through and through. He is long and rangy, often utilizing his agility to beat opposing offensive tackles. Additionally, he has raw speed that translates to power along the line of scrimmage.

Robinson will need to fill out his tall frame if he seeks to have a lengthy career in the NFL. Notably, he has already gained at least 15 pounds of muscle since conclusion of his senior year at Mississippi, but Robinson may see better results on Sundays if he tips the scale above 270. Also, he could benefit from playing with a higher motor.

Mock Draft landing spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database 2023 Consensus Big Board, Tavius Robinson is projected as the No. 275 prospect available. Currently, NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller all have Robinson outside of their Top-5 outside linebacker/EDGE prospects.

Matt Miller’s recent ESPN mock draft has him going in the sixth round, No. 205 overall to the Bills. Ryan Wilson’s CBS Sports mock draft has him going in the seventh round, No. 221 overall to the Colts.