OLB Andre Carter II: NFL Draft scouting report

The 2023 NFL Draft could see Army’s Andre Carter II become one of the highest-drafted prospects from a service academy this century.

A lightly recruited athlete out of Houston, Carter matured at Army (literally). After experiencing a growth spurt late in his high-school career, Carter continued to grow at West Point. By the time he arrived at the NFL Scouting Combine, he measured in at nearly 6-foot-7 and 256 pounds. That size, along with his impressive on-field production — 18 sacks over the last two seasons — has made Carter a bona fide NFL prospect who could come off the boards in the early rounds.

Andre Carter II: Scouting Report

Carter’s size would only mean so much if not paired with robust athletic skills. At the combine, he delivered a sub-7 second three-cone drill and a 4.29 second short shuttle, each among the top marks for an edge defender. Carter performed well impressively in the 40-yard dash (4.91 seconds) and jumps (30-inch vertical, 9-foot-1 broad), but he offers enough explosiveness to intrigue NFL teams. Relative Athletic Score places him at a 6.25 composite out of 10, an above-average mark for Carter’s position.

Mock Draft Landing Sports

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Carter falls outside the first round but could land on Day 2. At present, he ranks as the 70th overall prospect on the consensus big board after peaking at 34th. Even so, Rotoballers recently projected the Army standout as the Kansas City Chiefs’ pick at the end of the first round. Matt Miller’s recent ESPN mock draft and Ryan Wilson’s CBS Sports mock draft have him going in the fourth round. Miller sends him to the Jaguars with the 121st overall pick and Wilson sends him to the Browns with the 111th overall pick.