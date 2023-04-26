OLB Nick Herbig NFL Draft scouting report

Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig is preparing for the NFL Draft following a strong career at the college level. He started for three years on some of the top defenses in the country and will look for that success to translate to the NFL level.

Herbig recorded 134 tackles including 36 for loss with 21 sacks. He also defended seven passes with four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Nick Herbig: Scouting Report

Herbig made plenty of Big Ten offensive tackles look bad during his college football career with his ability to elude blockers due to his athleticism. He slid past them on the way to the quarterback and was often able to finish the play with a tackle behind the line of scrimmage. His pass rushing ability will translate well to the next level.

Herbig could add some size to improve strength at the position that would especially make an impact in stopping the run. He may have the athleticism to overcome this, but added strength would go a long way in how productive he can be right out of the gates.

Mock Draft landing spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database Consensus, Nick Herbig is projected as a third-round pick and ranks 96th overall. His best ranking on a big board is 63rd. On their final big boards, Mel Kiper ranks him 112th and Todd McShay ranks him 97th. Matt Miller’s recent ESPN mock draft has him going in the third round, No. 93 overall to the Panthers. Ryan Wilson’s CBS Sports mock draft has him going in the second round, No. 44 overall to the Falcons.