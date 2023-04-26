DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah: NFL Draft scouting report

Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a big part of the program’s Big 12 Championship season this past fall and will look to translate his skills into a productive NFL career.

Anudike-Uzomah exploded over the last two seasons, which is where nearly all of his statistics came from. He finished with 97 tackles over three years including 26.5 for loss with 20.5 sacks, and he forced six fumbles.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah: Scouting Report

Anudike-Uzomah is a strong edge prospect with a knack for getting into the backfield as you can see by his college numbers. He brings strong technique into his pass-rushing ability, so Anudike-Uzomah should be ready in that aspect of the game right away.

If you’re looking for cons in Anudike-Uzomah’s game, he isn’t as good of a run defender as he could be, though that can be fixed with NFL coaching. If he shores up that area of his game, he has the talent to become a real difference-maker in any game he plays in.

Mock Draft landing spots

The Kansas State pass rusher is projected as a second-round pick with the chance of sneaking into the end of the first round, according to Mock Draft Database, which lists Anudike-Uzomah as the 46th overall player.

In CBS Sports’ mock draft, Anudike-Uzomah drops to the Falcons in the third round while the Athletic’s mock has the Buccaneers selecting him in the second round.