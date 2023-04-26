DT Siaki Ika: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Baylor Bears and LSU Tigers defensive tackle Siaki Ika is off to the NFL looking to translate what he learned at the college level to the pros. He made a much better impact in his final two years at Baylor to improve his draft stock.

Over four years in college football, Ika made 70 tackles including 10.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks and three passes defended.

Siaki Ika: Scouting Report

Ika is an aggressive interior defensive lineman, and he can get after it in the running game with his ability to take up blockers, allowing teammates to fill in and make the tackle. He has good size for the position and accelerates off the snap at a high level.

While he excels in clogging up an opponent’s rushing attack, Ika might not bring a ton of value when teams are in obvious passing down as getting after the passer is not a strong suit of his at his size. If he can push blockers back at the snap and push the pocket early, there’s a lot to love about Ika as a prospect.

Mock Draft landing spots

Ika’s draft projection is a bit all over the place, as CBS Sports has the Buccaneers taking him with the No. 50 pick in round two, while both The Athletic and ESPN have him going in round three to the Steelers and Chargers, respectively.