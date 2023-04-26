OLB Thomas Incoom: NFL Draft scouting report

Out of Central Michigan, edge rusher Thomas Incoom possesses high-end athleticism that very well could translate to a thriving career on Sundays. Still, with many players ahead of him at this position in the 2023 NFL Draft, let’s take a look at Incoom’s profile and discuss how he can thrive at the NFL-level.

Attending high school in Stone Mountain, Georgia, Incoom was lightly recruited—his college football journey initially began at Valdosta State (DII) in Florida. After a dominant 2019 campaign, Incoom transferred to Central Michigan for the 2021 season. In two years for the Chippewas, Incoom logged 15.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss (11.5/19 of which came as a senior, good enough for 2022 First-team All-MAC honors).

Thomas Incoom: Scouting Report

Standing at 6-foot-2, 262 pounds, Incoom does not boast the flourishing length/height that many NFL scouts prefer at the OLB/DE/EDGE position, but the athleticism is all there; His scores in the 40-yard dash (4.66 seconds), vertical jump (30.5 inches) and broad jump (9’10) at the 2023 NFL Combine were all quite competitive among the position group.

His slightly-shorter frame and respectable upper body strength give him a leverage advantage at the point-of-attack, as Incoom utilizes several complementary rush moves, but don’t expect him to swat down many passes. Yet, it may be Incoom’s motor that is his best trait, as many of his sacks in college came on second-effort bursts. If he can learn to attack opposing offensive linemen with more precision (and not straight between their numbers), Incoom can be a valuable selection for any team in the later rounds.

Mock Draft landing spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database 2023 Consensus Big Board, Thomas Incoom is projected as the No. 254 prospect available. Currently, NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller all have Incoom outside of their Top-5 outside linebacker prospects.

Matt Miller’s recent ESPN mock draft has him going in the sixth round, No. 184 overall to the Patriots. Ryan Wilson’s CBS Sports mock draft has him going in the seventh round, No. 234 overall to the Steelers.