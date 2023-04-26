DT Colby Wooden: NFL Draft scouting report

As one of the most adaptable defenders in Auburn football history, Colby Wooden proved he can thrive at multiple positions over four seasons with War Eagle. Wooden possesses phenomenal abilities, both tangible and intangible, but where do NFL scouts see him fitting in on Sundays?

After playing high school ball in Georgia, Wooden was labeled a three-star recruit and subsequently chose to play at Auburn over an offer from Clemson. Initially entering college as a stand-up linebacker, Wooden switched to D-line his last two seasons in Auburn, playing both on the edge and in the interior.

Over those last two years with the Tigers, Wooden compiled 106 total tackles (20 TFL), 10.5 quarterback sacks, five passes defended, three forced fumbles and three recoveries—the guy simply makes plays.

Colby Wooden: Scouting Report

With a frame (6-foot-5, 278 pounds) more resembling that of an edge rusher, Wooden does offer some flexibility to whichever NFL franchise selects him. We mention his experience both inside and out because, with a 4.79 40-yard dash time from the 2023 NFL Combine, his speed and explosion allow him to dominate at various positions.

Still, it is Wooden’s nimble hands and feet that make him a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. He has fierce competitiveness and is seemingly always moving forward, utilizing arm extensions with great strength. Looking for a weakness? Some scouts claim that Wooden’s hip tightness could present issues pursuing within the pocket.

Mock Draft landing spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database 2023 Consensus Big Board, Colby Wooden is projected as the No. 130 prospect available. Currently, NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller all have Wooden outside of their Top-5 defensive tackles prospects.

Wooden should go somewhere in the middle rounds of the draft. ESPN’s Matt Miller mocks him to the Falcons in Round 4, and CBS’s Ryan Palmer has him going to the Bears in the fourth. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has the Raiders picking Wooden up late in the third round, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter sees the Colts using a fifth-round compensatory selection on Wooden.