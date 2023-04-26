DE Mike Morris: NFL Draft scouting report

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Mike Morris will look to translate a productive college football career into a sustained stay at the NFL level. He was a big part of a Michigan program that reached new heights over the last couple of years, and there’s a lot to like about his future in the pros.

Morris finished with 40 tackles over the last three seasons including 12 for loss and 8.5 sacks. He also defended four passes with a forced fumble and one interception.

Mike Morris: Scouting Report

Morris didn’t make a significant impact in college till a breakout season in 2022 to put himself on the NFL radar when he was named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. He is much better against the run than at rushing the passer at this point, though getting to the quarterback can be fixed with an NFL coaching staff, and Morris has the versatility to play on different defensive fronts.

Morris did not test well at the NFL Combine, which can make franchises hesitant when looking at his upside in the pros. His best shot at getting on the field earlier is to improve as a pass rusher.

Mock Draft landing spots

Morris is projected as a mid-to-late-round pick in this year’s class, according to Mock Draft Database, which has him ranked 167th overall.

In CBS Sports’ mock draft, the Buccaneers draft Morris late in the seventh round while The Athletic’s mock has the Saints selecting Morris in the seventh round as well.