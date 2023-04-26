OLB Will Anderson Jr.: NFL Draft scouting report

Alabama Crimson Tide outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. put together a dominant college football career with an eye toward the NFL after three seasons. One of the most talented players in the draft has the talent to do some incredible things at the next level.

Anderson finished his college football career with 204 tackles including 58.5 for loss with 34.5 sacks. He forced a fumble with one pass defended, and his lone interception went for a touchdown return.

Will Anderson Jr.: Scouting Report

Anderson was one of the best players in the country for multiple seasons with a quick moves to get past blockers on his way to stuffing the run or a potential game-changing hit on the quarterback. He has excellent build with length desired at the position. Anderson can get off the ball well as one of his many strengths.

If you’re looking for cons, he could play a bigger role in the run defense as he puts more energy into rushing the passer at times.

Mock Draft landing spots

Will Anderson is one of the top players in this year’s draft class. Both Mel Kiper and Todd McShay rank him third overall. Matt Miller’s recent ESPN mock draft has him going No. 2 to the Texans while Ryan Wilson’s CBS Sports mock draft has him going No. 3 to the Cardinals. He’ll be a top ten pick and likely a top five pick.