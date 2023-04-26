DT Keondre Coburn: NFL Draft scouting report

After four seasons clogging up the middle for the Texas Longhorn defense, DT Keondre Coburn will take his talents onward and upward. An Under Amour All-American (and top-50 national recruit) while playing high school ball in Houston, Coburn is prototypically built to play along the interior defense line in the NFL.

Over his tenure in Austin, Coburn started more than 40 games. His best season for Texas was his final one, where he collected 29 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles en route to earning 2022 Second-team All-Big 12 honors. In totality, he amassed nearly 100 (95) tackles in a Longhorn uniform.

Keondre Coburn: Scouting Report

Coburn has the potential to be a mainstay at either nose tackle or defensive tackle in the NFL for many years to come. With a stature of 6-foot-2, 348 pounds, there is a chance that Coburn’s stout frame can’t fit completely into this story’s cover photo (depending on what sort of device you are viewing on). This is exactly the shape & size that NFL scouts seek out when looking for a player to wreck opposing running games.

Coburn has also shown dynamic short-area quickness for his size—another attribute key for interior defensive linemen. Additionally, his strength is up to par, as Coburn easily notched 24 bench press reps at the 2023 NFL Combine. Still, scouts have noted that he can improve on his ability to buckle down on the run, including keeping a tight grasp on RBs that slip through the gaps.

Mock Draft landing spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database 2023 Consensus Big Board, Keondre Coburn is projected as the No. 172 prospect available. Currently, NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller all have Coburn outside of their Top-5 defensive tackles prospects.

Coburn will likely be a Day 3 prospect off the board. ESPN’s Matt Miller projects him to be a Round 4 pick for the Giants, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler sees him going to the Seahawks in the fifth. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter mocks him to the Saints in the fifth round.