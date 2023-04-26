DT Bryan Bresee: NFL Draft scouting report

One of the more decorated defenders in the 2023 NFL Draft, Clemson’s Bryan Bresee expects to come off the board as early as the first round.

A primary starter in each of his three collegiate seasons, Bresee quickly established himself as one of the nation’s most disruptive interior defenders. His four-sack freshman campaign earned him first-team All-ACC honors. He received second- and third-team conference recognition over the subsequent two years. Bresee finished his college career with 15 tackles for loss and nine total sacks.

Bryan Bresee: Scouting Report

The athleticism that once made Bresee the top high-school recruit in the nation will also entice professional teams. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he measured in at 6-foot-5 and 298 pounds with 32.5-inch arms. His 4.86 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.38 seconds in the short shuttle, and 7.41 seconds in the three-cone drill ranked among the top marks for a defensive tackle. Relative Athletic Score places him at a 9.61 composite out of 10.

Mock Draft Landing Spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Bresee currently appears as a consensus first-round pick. The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner recently projected him as the No. 26 overall selection to the Dallas Cowboys. CBS Sports sees him going off the board even earlier with the New York Jets taking the Clemson standout 13th overall.