DT Calijah Kancey: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was a disruptive force in opponents’ backfields during his college football career as he looks to translate his best traits into what could be a highly productive venture in the NFL.

Kancey made 91 tackles over three seasons including 34.5 for loss with 16 sacks. He had three passes defended and forced a fumble as well.

Calijah Kancey: Scouting Report

Kancey is super athletic for the defensive tackle position with speed that can make offensive linemen look silly. As you can see by his numbers in college, he excels at blowing up plays in the backfield, whether it’s getting after the running back or completing a sack to kill drives.

Kancey is not as big as most players at the position at just 281 pounds and 6-foot-1, so he’s going to get pushed around quite a bit if he can’t win with his athleticism. Still, there’s a lot to like about Kancey as a pro prospect.

Mock Draft landing spots

Despite being a bit undersized, Kancey is a legit first-round prospect, as The Athletic and ESPN both have Kancey going to the Lions with the No. 18 pick. CBS Sports has him going to the Dolphins in the second round with the No. 51 pick