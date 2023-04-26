ILB Daiyan Henley: NFL Draft scouting report

Linebacker Daiyan Henley had a fantastic 2022 season for the Washington State Cougars, putting himself in a position to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. While listed as an inside linebacker, Henley played all over the field for Washington State, and that versatility should help his draft value.

Henley started his college career at Nevada, where he was recruited as a wide receiver. Henley made the switch to linebacker in his junior season, and he transferred to Washington State as a fifth-year senior. That’s where he blossomed, becoming the school’s first-ever Butkus Award Finalist for top college linebacker.

Daiyan Henley: Scouting Report

At 6’0” and 225 pounds, he’s undersized as a true NFL inside linebacker. Teams will be drawn to his versatility, as he’s a fast and agile linebacker with a high motor. Henley ran a 4.54 40-yard dash while also ranking in the top 10 percent of inside linebackers for 10-yard split, broad jump, and wingspan.

Henley is excellent in pass coverage for a linebacker, and that’s his angle for this NFL draft. His size makes him a liability against the inside run, but Henley makes for a great situational linebacker for teams looking to improve their pass coverage at the position.

Mock Draft landing spots

Henley is projected as a mid-round pick by Mock Draft Database, whose consensus board has the Dallas Cowboys selecting the Washington State product.

In CBS Sports’ mock draft, the Chargers select Henley in the second round with the 54th overall selection.