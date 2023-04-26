ILB Henry To’oTo’o: NFL Draft scouting report

Alabama Crimson Tide inside linebacker Henry To’oTo’o made an impact in all four years of college football as he looks to make an NFL team better on draft day. He has plenty of traits that will translate to the next level, and it’ll be interesting to watch how his career develops in the pros.

To’oTo’o spent his first two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers before transferring over to Alabama within the SEC. In 2022, he finished with 94 tackles including eight for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Henry To’oTo’o : Scouting Report

To’oTo’o isn’t elite at many spots when it comes to the linebacker position, but his future NFL team will get a solid and reliable player on the defense. He operates with strong technique and will have his moments where he can make a game-changing play.

Among the cons for To’oTo’o, his upside is a bit limited despite a fairly high floor for what he can be at the NFL level. Franchises are not getting an elite playmaker, but it’s hard to see this draft pick go incredibly wrong with how consistent To’oTo’o has proven to be.

Mock Draft landing spots

Henry To’oTo’o is expected to be a mid-round pick this year, with the possibility of being drafted in the late second or third round, according to Mock Draft Database. He’s currently the consensus 62nd pick on Mock Draft Database.

In CBS Sports’ seven-round mock draft, To’oTo’o lands with the Patriots in the fourth round (117th overall) while NFL.com’s mock draft has him going to the Eagles with the 87th selection.