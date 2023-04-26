ILB DeMarvion Overshown: NFL Draft scouting report

DeMarvion Overshown joined the Texas Longhorns in 2018 as a 5-star defensive back prospect. Ahead of his junior season, Overshown made the transition to linebacker and never looked back. After an extremely productive 2022 season, the Texas linebacker is ready to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That productive season included 67 tackles, 23 pressures, three sacks, and first team All-Big 12 honors as a fifth-year senior. Overshown was named as a Butkus Award semifinalist in each of the last two seasons as well.

ILB DeMarvion Overshown: Scouting Report

Overshown is fast, athletic, and experienced. As a former defensive back, he’s solid in pass coverage and zone coverage concepts. He’s one of the fastest linebackers in this draft class with great acceleration and agility to cover space. He also comes with a very high motor.

His size (6-3 and 230 pounds) and strength are somewhat concerning for an inside linebacker that will be asked to stuff the run. Still, Overshown has all the tools to fit into most defensive schemes.

Mock Draft landing spots

Overshown is projected as a mid-round pick on Mock Draft Database, which has him 117th overall.

In CBS Sports’ mock draft, Overshown gets selected 81st overall by the Detroit Lions while The Athletic’s mock has him landing with the Chiefs in the fourth round.