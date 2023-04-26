ILB Dorian Williams: NFL Draft scouting report

Inside linebacker Dorian Williams was a solid three-year starter for the Tulane Green Wave. He anchored the defense as a senior in 2022, helping Tulane capture its first AAC Championship with a 12-2 record. Williams now looking to contribute to a professional club while waiting for his name to be called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his 2022 senior season, Williams dominated with 85 tackles, two interceptions, and six sacks across 13 games. All of those served as career-high marks while drawing high praise from various NFL scouts.

ILB Dorian Williams: Scouting Report

Williams is fast (4.49 40-yard dash) but undersized at 6-1 and 220 pounds. He’s not your prototypical NFL inside linebacker that can stuff the run. However, Williams has sideline-to-sideline speed with plenty of versatility in pass coverage.

Because of this, Williams will likely be drafted as a depth, situational linebacker and special teams player with upside to evolve into a potential starter in certain defensive schemes.

Mock Draft landing spots

Williams is projected as a fourth-round pick by Mock Draft Database.

CBS Sports’ seven-round mock draft has the Packers selecting the Tulane product in the fifth round with the 170th overall pick.