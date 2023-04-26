RB Camerun Peoples: NFL Draft scouting report

RB Camerun Peoples had a productive collegiate career for the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The 6’2” and 225-pound back tallied 2,830 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns in his collegiate career. He averaged 6.22 yards per carry in that span, and now Peoples will try to translate that success to the NFL.

RB Camerun Peoples: Scouting Report

Over the last few years, Peoples has gained the necessary weight to become a viable NFL running back. He’s tall with long strides, but bulking up to 225 pounds allows him to absorb contact and move through tackles.

Peoples is a patient runner that knows how to set up blocks. His speed isn’t extraordinary, as Peoples is more of a downhill runner with the ability to find gaps on zone run concepts. He doesn’t have a ton of experience in the passing game while only hauling in 11 total receptions in his Appalachian State career.

Mock Draft landing spots

Peoples will likely go undrafted and sign with a team as an undrafted free agent after the weekend.

Fantasy football implications

Peoples isn’t expected to contribute much from a fantasy football perspective in his rookie season. After all, there’s a good chance the Appalachian State product gets drafted as a depth piece with a line of running backs ahead of him on the depth chart. It would take several injuries and some surprising developments for Peoples to see enough volume to be considered in fantasy football.

The Dolphins, Patriots, Buccaneers, Browns, and Raiders are projected in different mock drafts to be looking for late-round running backs. If they aren’t happy with the remaining RBs on the board, Peoples could join one of those rosters after the draft. However, UDFA running backs are not likely to make a rookie fantasy impact.