RB Mohamed Ibrahim: NFL Draft scouting report

The Detroit Lions are signing Ibrahim as an undrafted free agent. He will join a backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery but is getting $100k guaranteed, so he could stick around on the roster.

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim put together an extremely productive college football career and will look to translate that experience into a sustainable NFL back.

After an early season-ending injury in 2021, Ibrahim went full workhorse mode last fall when he took 320 rushing attempts for 1,665 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored 20 touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 50 yards on the season.

Mohamed Ibrahim: Scouting Report

Ibrahim brings plenty of toughness into whatever backfield he’s in with what he showed during a strong college career. Another strength is his vision, which is certainly a product of playing so many snaps prior to the pros. Ibrahim carries his size well at just 5-foot-8 and 203 pounds and can handle contact in finishing runs.

Other running backs in this draft class will be faster than Ibrahim, and he was rarely used as a pass catcher throughout his career with just 22 receptions over five college football seasons. If Ibrahim proves he can be trusted in the passing game, that will be significant for his value as a pro football player.

Mock Draft landing spots

Ibrahim goes undrafted in Ryan Palmer’s mock draft at CBS and in Dane Brugler’s at the Athletic. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Texans picking him up in the seventh round.

Fantasy football implications

Ibrahim could have fantasy football value as a rookie especially considering how he was able to hold up as such a strong workhorse option throughout the season in 2022. He is built for durability and can find a place in a backfield somewhere. Given an opportunity, there’s no reason to think Ibrahim couldn’t handle it.

However, as a seventh-round pick or UDFA, that opportunity may not arise or take several injuries ahead of him on the depth chart to materialize. The Texans could be a good landing spot for him as they attempt to fully overhaul their offense, which would give rookies like Ibrahim more of a chance to prove their worth. However, don’t bank on him as a fantasy option for this year’s lineups.