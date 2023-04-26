F1 schedule: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula 1 returns this weekend after an extended break. The circuit will run through the Baku City Circuit for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This weekend’s schedule features a sprint race, but it also features changes to what the sprint race means compared to qualifying.

The schedule opens Friday morning with practice at 5:30 a.m. ET. Baku is eight hours later than the east coast of the US, so the events will be taking place in the afternoon local time. Qualifying runs at 9 a.m. on Friday and will determine the starting grid Sunday’s race. On Saturday, there will be a practice run at 5:30 a.m. and then the sprint race at 9:30 a.m. The race will air at 7 a.m. on ESPN.

Previously, Friday qualifying set the grid for Saturday’s sprint race and Saturday’s sprint race set the grid for Sunday’s full race. This year, Friday qualifying will set the grid for Sunday’s race. Then, the Saturday morning practice will be replaced by qualifying for the later sprint race, and the sprint race will not impact the Sunday race. There will be 36 total points available to the top eight finishers in the sprint race.

All events will broadcast on the ESPN network of channels, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the events

Three weeks ago, Max Verstappen opened as a -330 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. His odds have since slipped to -280 while Sergio Pérez dropped from +2200 to +3000.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, April 28

5:30-6:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9:00-10:00 a.m. — Qualifying — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Saturday, April 29

4:30-5:15 a.m. — Sprint shootout — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Sprint— ESPN, WatchESPN

Sunday, April 30

7:00 a.m. — Azerbaijan Grand Prix — ESPN, WatchESPN