Best bet for first TE selected in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is nearly upon us with the first round getting started on April 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The following six rounds will take place through Friday and Saturday, with the action wrapping up on April 29. While there’s plenty of speculation as to who will be drafted first, only time will tell who will be selected in that coveted No. 1 overall spot.

There are plenty of solid tight ends on the board for the 2023 draft, though none of them generally rank in the expected top 10 picks overall. Some of the big names in this year’s tight end class include Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta.

The question is which player will go first? Here’s what oddsmakers say. NFL Draft odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Michael Mayer -150

Dalton Kincaid +120

Darnell Washington +1000

Sam LaPorta +7500

Luke Musgrave +7500

Odds are accurate as of April 21, 2023.

Best bet

Mayer is the obvious favorite, although Kincaid isn’t too far behind as he could easily be the first tight end picked as well. They both will obviously be picked in the first round, and each player has their own set of strengths and weaknesses that teams will weigh against each other before making their decisions.

Kincaid has had interest from the Packers, Cowboys, Bengals, and Chiefs after an incredibly strong showing at the NFL Combine, while Mayer has had targeted interest from the Packers and the Buccaneers.

While Kincaid is a very strong pass catcher, he still has some room to improve on his blocking game whereas Mayer is a little more well-rounded in all departments as far as tight ends go. Among the teams interested, the Packers will have the first opportunity to grab whichever one they want at No. 15 overall, assuming both are still available and Green Bay wants to use their first pick on a tight end. I’d lean toward Mayer going first out of all TEs as he’s just a little more well-rounded across the board, but don’t be surprised if it ends up going to Kincaid instead.