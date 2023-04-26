Best bet for first player selected in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers in line to make the No. 1 overall pick. With the departures of Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold, and DJ Moore, Carolina is working to rebuild their offense ahead of the next campaign. Bryce Young appears to be the likely option to become the next starting quarterback of the Panthers, but it would be naive to rule out the talent and potential of defensive prospects Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter.

We have NFL Draft odds for who will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s look at who the oddsmakers have slotted near the top.

Odds

Bryce Young -1600

CJ Stroud +800

Anthony Richardson +1500

Will Levis +4000

Will Anderson Jr. +15000

Best bet

Young sits in full command by current oddsmakers to be the top overall selection. While -1200 doesn’t give the public a lot of appeal to bet on the Alabama QB, there is always a chance for a surprise. Carolina hasn’t fully revealed which quarterback that they prefer between Young, C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson. Stroud +800 and Richardson +1500 are very much in play until the first pick is officially announced at the podium.

A better option could be Anderson Jr., as Alabama’s star DE presents a ton of value at +15000. He’s deemed the best defensive prospect in the 2023 class, and it’s possible that he could’ve been the top overall pick in 2022 had he been draft-eligible. The hype around the SEC Defensive Player of the Year continues to grow, and Carolina could be tempted to begin their roster rebuild with a pass rusher who has yearly Pro Bowl potential.