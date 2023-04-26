Best bet for fourth player selected in 2023 NFL Draft

The fourth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft is currently in the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, who are headed into a new era as a franchise after last season when Frank Reich and then Jeff Saturday were in charge of things. First-year head coach Shane Steichen is running the show now, and there should be a ton of interest in this pick.

Whether the Colts keep the fourth overall selection or trade it away, there’s a good chance one of the quarterbacks is picked in this spot.

We have odds for who will be selected with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s look at who the oddsmakers have slotted near the top.

Odds

Will Levis +100

CJ Stroud +140

Anthony Richardson +380

Will Anderson +750

Tyree Wilson +1500

Devon Witherspoon +3000

Best bet

I agree with oddsmakers and plenty in the mock draft world that the Colts will take a quarterback with this selection. Former Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis seems to be the consensus as the top option for Indianapolis and if you can get him at plus odds, there is some value in this wager. Let’s go with the Colts to pick Levis as their quarterback for the future on Thursday night.