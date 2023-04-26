Denver Broncos 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

As the kickoff of the 2023 NFL Draft draws closer, the number of mock drafts has proliferated. Experts from across the field have begun to reveal their final (or near-final) projections for how one of the league’s marquee offseason events will unfold. The accuracy of those predictions remains unclear, however.

Several notable draftniks have posted their official mock drafts, including their expectations for the Denver Broncos. Here, we break down what each expert says about the first- and second-round selections.

Third-round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Byron Young, OLB, Tennessee; Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Matt Miller: Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State; Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State

Ryan Wilson: Chandler Zavala, OL, NC State; Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Chad Reuter: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin; Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

As much as the Broncos need help on offense, they will depend on new head coach Sean Payton to do more with the existing talent than his predecessor. Accordingly, most of the mock drafts involved see the front office leaning toward the defense.

Trenton Simpson has garnered some buzz as a late Day 1 pick. If he remains available by the time Denver comes on the clock, Payton and Co. probably wouldn’t put up much resistance. Still, with that scenario not considered the most likely outcome, options like Ohio State’s Zach Harrison and Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton look appealing. Harrison has the versatility to play on the edge and kick inside while Benton could anchor the defensive front down the line.