Buffalo Bills 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

With the 2023 NFL Draft drawing closer to the day, various analysts and experts are beginning to unveil their latest mock draft predictions. While we’ve seen various iterations roll out over the past few weeks, these latest releases should be indicative of where each NFL team’s mind is at heading into night one on Thursday, April 27.

Ahead of the first round, several mock draft experts have listed their predictions for the Buffalo Bills. We’ll break down what each one is saying in regard to the Bills’ first and third-round draft selections later this week.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Trenton Simpson, ILB, Clemson

Peter King: Josh Downs, WR, UNC

Matt Miller: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Ryan Wilson: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

PFF: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Adam Caplan: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Chad Reuter: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Clemson’s Trenton Simpson is the lone defensive selection among the experts’ picks here, with everyone else opting for an offensive prospect. It’s hard to argue against that strategy given that the Bills have yet to overcome their hurdle of the AFC Championship game. Now with added competition in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, it means the Bills have a chance to load up via the draft.

While Johnston or Addison make sense to pair alongside Stefon Diggs, Buffalo would be wise to seriously make a play for Texas’ Bijan Robinson. The Longhorn running back may not be available at No. 27, but the Bills need to support Josh Allen when it comes to the running game.

Allen’s 762 rushing yards were second only to Devin Singletary (819), and drafting a talent like Robinson would give their offense an extra layer when going up against the likes of the Chiefs or Bengals.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Josh Downs, WR, UNC

Matt Miller: Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

Ryan Wilson: Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida

Chad Reuter: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Buffalo’s scoring defense ranked fourth in the NFL last season (19.1 PPG allowed) and with the 59th pick in the second round, it gives an opportunity to add some depth in the secondary and in the second level of the defense. No team used more nickel personnel than the Bills, who had two linebackers on the field for 95% of their defensive snaps in 2022.

With Tremaine Edmunds gone, that second spot opens up, which means Sanders out of Arkansas could fill that void.

When it comes to the interior pass rush, Ed Oliver has remained a disruptive defensive lineman, but he’ll be playing on his fifth-year option with an extension decision looming. He also managed just 2.5 sacks last season, so if Buffalo opts to move on from the 2019 first-round pick, then Gervon Dexter could come in as his heir apparent.