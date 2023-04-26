Tennessee Titans 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

As the highly anticipated 2023 NFL Draft approaches, various mock draft experts are weighing in on their predictions for the Tennessee Titans’ first and second round selections. Below, we’ll delve into these picks and provide insights as to who the Titans will select with their top two picks.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Peter King: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (trade up)

Matt Miller: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Ryan Wilson: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

PFF: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Adam Caplan: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Chad Reuter: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

The Titans have the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. There’s a wide range of outcomes when it comes to who Tennessee will pick in this spot. Some of it depends on how the first ten selections shake out.

Tennessee is looking for a quarterback of the future. Incumbent QB Ryan Tannehill has one year left on his contract, and then the Titans will presumably hand the keys to someone else. Will that “someone else” be selected with the 11th overall pick? Will Levis (QB - Kentucky) was mentioned twice in the consensus picks above. Another scenario has Tennessee trading up for C.J. Stroud (QB - Ohio State). We can’t rule out Anthony Richardson (QB - Florida) either if those two picks are off the board.

Having said that, the Titans do need help at offensive line, wide receiver, and beyond. There’s a chance they won’t force a quarterback pick and look towards a high-end lineman like O’Cyrus Torrence (OG - Florida) or Peter Skoronski (OT - Northwestern). It feels like the Titans will select a quarterback, but some of that will be out of their hands unless they trade up.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Matt Miller: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi

Ryan Wilson: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Chad Reuter: Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

The Titans second round pick comes in as the 41st selection overall.

Here, we see mock drafters looking towards wide receiver with Jalin Hyatt (WR - Tennessee) and Jonathan Mingo (WR - Mississippi). That’s sensible, as the Titans are in desperate need of an upgrade in their receivers room. Otherwise, don’t be surprised if Tennessee takes an offensive lineman here if it selected a quarterback in the first round.