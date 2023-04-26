Indianapolis Colts 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner with the first round taking place on Thursday, April 27. The subsequent rounds will then follow on Friday and Saturday.

Ahead of the draft, several mock draft experts have listed their predictions for the Indianapolis Colts. Below, we’ll break down those picks and give analysis for the first two rounds of the Colts draft.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Peter King: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Matt Miller: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Ryan Wilson: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

PFF: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Adam Caplan: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Chad Reuter: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

The Colts have the fourth overall pick in the first round.

There’s overwhelming belief that Indianapolis will take a quarterback with this selection. However, there’s disagreement when it comes to which one. Three draft experts predict it will be C.J. Stroud (QB - Ohio State). Two have Will Levis (QB - Kentucky) and another pair has Anthony Richardson (QB - Florida) to the Colts.

Some of it is out of Indianapolis’ hands unless it trades up. The Colts will need to see how the first three picks of the draft shake out before coming to a decision.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Matt Miller: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Ryan Wilson: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Chad Reuter: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

The Colts next draft pick comes in the second round with No. 35 overall.

Indianapolis also likely needs a cornerback and receiver at some point in this draft. That’s why you are seeing Jalin Hyatt (WR - Tennessee) and Kelee Ringo (CB - Georgia) mocked in this spot.

To be honest, the Colts aren’t going to be picky in this year’s draft. Their needs extend to the offensive line and most levels of the defense — especially linebacker. There’s a chance Indianapolis takes the best available player in any of those four positions with its second round pick.