Indianapolis Colts 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner with the first round taking place on Thursday, April 27. The subsequent rounds will then follow on Friday and Saturday.
Ahead of the draft, several mock draft experts have listed their predictions for the Indianapolis Colts. Below, we’ll break down those picks and give analysis for the first two rounds of the Colts draft.
First round consensus
Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Peter King: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Matt Miller: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Ryan Wilson: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
PFF: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Adam Caplan: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Chad Reuter: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
The Colts have the fourth overall pick in the first round.
There’s overwhelming belief that Indianapolis will take a quarterback with this selection. However, there’s disagreement when it comes to which one. Three draft experts predict it will be C.J. Stroud (QB - Ohio State). Two have Will Levis (QB - Kentucky) and another pair has Anthony Richardson (QB - Florida) to the Colts.
Some of it is out of Indianapolis’ hands unless it trades up. The Colts will need to see how the first three picks of the draft shake out before coming to a decision.
Second round consensus
Kiper/McShay dueling mock: O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
Matt Miller: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Ryan Wilson: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
Chad Reuter: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
The Colts next draft pick comes in the second round with No. 35 overall.
Indianapolis also likely needs a cornerback and receiver at some point in this draft. That’s why you are seeing Jalin Hyatt (WR - Tennessee) and Kelee Ringo (CB - Georgia) mocked in this spot.
To be honest, the Colts aren’t going to be picky in this year’s draft. Their needs extend to the offensive line and most levels of the defense — especially linebacker. There’s a chance Indianapolis takes the best available player in any of those four positions with its second round pick.