Minnesota Vikings 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The 2023 NFL Draft starts with the first round selections on Thursday, April 27. The remaining rounds will take place on Friday and Saturday. Ahead of that, several mock draft experts give their opinion on who the Minnesota Vikings will select.

Below, we’ll break down those picks and offer analysis on who the Vikings could select.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State

Peter King: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Matt Miller: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Ryan Wilson: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

PFF: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Adam Caplan: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Chad Reuter: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (trade up)

It’s clear that the Vikings need help at cornerback and wide receiver. Veteran WR Adam Thielen has moved on from Minnesota, and Jordan Addison (WR - USC) seems to slot in well as his replacement with the 23rd overall pick.

Vikings fans’ wouldn’t scoff at the notion of selecting a legitimate cornerback either. Joey Porter Jr. (CB - Penn State) would make for a great lift, but I have a hard time believing he’ll be available at pick No. 23. The Pittsburgh Steelers could take him at No. 17. Emmanuel Forbes would be the next best cornerback available, which is why he’s also mocked to Minnesota.

Then there’s the wild card. Will the Vikings draft a quarterback? Kirk Cousins is in the last year of his contract, and it feels like Minnesota is ready to turn the page once that deal is over. Trading up for Anthony Richardson (QB - Florida) is an extremely ambitious longshot scenario. Taking Hendon Hooker (QB - Tennessee) with the 23rd overall pick could be a reach, but it depends on how serious the Vikings are about grabbing Cousins’ replacement.

Third round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

Matt Miller: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

Ryan Wilson: Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

Chad Reuter: Traded away pick

The Vikings don’t have a second round pick, as it was traded to the Detroit Lions as part of the package returning TE T.J. Hockenson last season.

So, with its third round selection, most draft analysts have the Vikings taking a cornerback. This makes sense with the rationale listed above. If Minnesota takes Addison or another wide receiver, it will still have a need at cornerback. Cameron Mitchell (CB - Northwestern) and Garrett Williams (CB - Syracuse) are projected to be available around the Vikings’ third round selection, which is 87th overall.