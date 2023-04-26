Which teams need to take a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching with the first round kicking it off on Thursday, April 27.

There seems to never be a shortage of talented running backs in each draft class and just one selection could bolster a franchise’s rushing attack for the immediate future. There a handful of RB-needy teams heading into this year’s draft and we’ll go over a few of them below.

Which teams need a RB in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Who are the top backs?

Texas’ Bijan Robinson is the undisputed top running back prospect in this class and will be the first one taken off the board. While teams have generally avoided using premium, first-round picks on tailbacks in recent years, Robinson is regarded as one of the 10 best overall prospects in this draft class and could go as high as No. 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Where he lands will be one of the more intriguing storylines for round one this year.

There are a host of other running backs that could hear their names called in either the second or third rounds for Day 2. That list includes Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, Ole Miss’ Zach Evans, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, and Tulane’s Tyjae Spears. A number of later-round selections that could prove to be draft steals include Texas’ Roschon Johnson, Illinois’ Chase Brown, and Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn.

Teams who need to draft a RB

Miami has assembled a dangerous passing attack with a squadron of excellent wide receiver weapons. However, its running back room leaves a lot to be desired. The Dolphins have been a bottom-10 rushing team for the past two seasons as their top backs have failed to crack 1,000 individual yards during that span. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are nice pieces to have, but the team needs a young, dynamic back that can shoulder the load.

Being forced to forfeit its first-round pick as punishment for tampering with Sean Payton, Miami’s first pick in this year’s draft will come in the second round at No. 51. There, it’ll most likely still have a crack at someone like Bigsby or Spears.

The 2022 season was an unmitigated disaster for Denver and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t even last for an entire season. The running back situation was a mess early in the season with Javonte Williams tearing his ACL and Melvin Gordon being cut after fumbling issues. Things somewhat stabilized with Latavius Murray toting the rock, but the team has let him walk in free agency. While Williams will most likely be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign, the team would be wise to look into drafting another option.

As a result of the Russell Wilson trade, Denver won’t make a pick until the third round with the No. 67 and 68 picks.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia is coming off a Super Bowl appearance and thanks to a draft night trade with New Orleans last year, will have the luxury of selecting No. 10 in this year’s draft. The Eagles finished the regular season with the fifth-best rushing attack in the league with Miles Sanders breaking off 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Unfortunately for them, Sanders landed in Carolina through free agency and that leaves a massive hole to fill in the backfield.

With a luxury pick at 10, Philly could very well win the Bijan Robinson sweepstakes and stick the dynamic tailback into an already loaded offense. One would imagine the rookie sliding right in and quickly forming a 1-2 punch with quarterback Jalen Hurts as the team’s top rushing attack.

Other teams: Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers