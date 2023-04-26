Which QB should go first in 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching with the first round kicking off on Thursday, April 27. The Carolina Panthers own the No. 1 pick and they’ll in all likelihood use it to select their franchise quarterback of the future. This year’s quarterback class has some intriguing prospects in its ranks and there’s a question of which one will be shaking Roger Goodell’s hand to open the draft.

Below, we’ll go over the top QB prospects in the upcoming draft and determine who should be the one heading to Carolina.

2023 NFL Mock Draft

Who are the top QBs in the draft?

The consensus top two quarterback prospects in this class are Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. The winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy, Young has the combination of arm strength, athleticism, and processing needed to be a successful QB in the NFL. However, his height at 5’10” has raised some concerns about how he’ll hold up in the league. If he can put those concerns to bed, then the Drew Brees/Russell Wilson comparisons may very well come to fruition.

Stroud excelled in his two seasons as the starter at Ohio State and both of them, respectfully, registered as the second and third-best passing seasons in program history. His arm strength and accuracy shined with the Buckeyes as he completed 69.3% of his passes with the Buckeyes. He was hesitant at times to use his legs and quarterbacks in today’s NFL are better served if they have the ability to escape the pocket.

The other two quarterbacks that have gotten first-round consideration are Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. Richardson’s accuracy issues were a concern in college, but he has been touted as one of the most physically gifted top QB prospects since probably Cam Newton in 2010. Levis’ production dipped off a little bit in 2022 compared to his campaign the year prior, but he’s been on teams’ draft radar for multiple years and has a large frame at 6’4”, 229 pounds.

Odds to be first quarterback selected via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bryce Young -1600

Will Levis +800

CJ Stroud +1200

Anthony Richardson +5000

Who should go No. 1 to the Panthers?

We’ll go with the crowd here and say that Young should be the top QB selection for the Panthers when the draft rolls around. The concerns over his height are valid, but a high-level competitor like him will find a way to excel despite his sub-six foot stature. He’ll be rocking a teal and black hat when the first round begins.