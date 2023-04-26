Should RB Jahmyr Gibbs be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching and there are plenty of running back prospects in this class who could make an immediate impact. Texas’ Bijan Robinson is the runaway top tailback in this class and there’s a possibility that he could be taken early in the first round.

Behind him is Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, who is being projected as the RB2 in this class. A number of draft analysts have him going either late in the first round or at the very beginning of the second round. We’ll go over whether or not the Crimson Tide tailback should hear his name called on Night 1.

2023 NFL Draft: Jahmyr Gibbs

Scouting report

At 5’9”, and 199 pounds, Gibbs began his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama in 2022. He proved to be a versatile playmaker on offense at both stops, finishing his career with 2,132 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns along with 103 receptions for 1,212 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He was also effective as a returner on special teams, housing a kick return for the Yellow Jackets in 2021.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein cites his route running and speed as positive traits and he put that on display by running a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he’ll most likely start as a complimentary piece to an offense rather than a full-on RB1 that can shoulder the load for an entire game.

Should the Alabama RB be a first-round pick?

Unless a team like the Philadelphia Eagles is willing to use one of their extra picks on him at the end of the first round, Gibbs should probably go in the second. He’s a perfect piece for an offense that wants to add to its running back depth, rather than being a foundational piece like Robinson.