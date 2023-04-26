OT Darnell Wright: NFL Draft scouting report

Darnell Wright skyrocketed up the draft boards this season after finishing the 2022 season with first-team All-SEC honors, allowing five hurries, two hits and zero sacks from the right tackle position. He has played both left and right tackle in his time at Tennessee. Wright quickly jumped into the starting lineup as a freshman back in 2019, earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors, and has only improved since then.

Darnell Wright: Scouting Report

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds, Wright has the necessary size to out-power defensive linemen and stand his ground, and can pick up multiple blocks and double teams. He also has good athleticism and explosiveness for his size off the snap. Because of his size, he plays too high at times, but he is one of the best pass protectors in this class and will likely go in the first or second round.

Mock Draft landing spots

Wright is being projected as a mid-first-round pick in the eyes of draft analysts. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him being taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 17 while NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking him at No. 19.