OT Tyler Steen: NFL Draft scouting report

Tyler Steen spent most of his college career at Vanderbilt before transferring to Alabama for the 2022 season. He started at left tackle for the Crimson Tide and earned second-team All-SEC honors for his performance. During his senior year, Steen allowed just two sacks and two hits from the left tackle position.

Tyler Steen: Scouting Report

Steen is a reliable run blocker and pass protector on the left side. At 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, he has a good frame for the pros, and he is quick with his hands off the snap and stays engaged on the block with solid footwork. He has some technical skills to sort out, especially on run blocking, but showed consistent improvement during his time in Tuscaloosa. He’s quick and light on his feet, especially considering his size, and will be able to work as a backup and possibly eventual starter in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Steen is being projected as a Day 2 selection in this year’s draft. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Kansas City Chiefs snagging him at the end of the second round at No. 63. ESPN’s Matt Miller has the Philadelphia Eagles taking him in the third round at No. 94.