RB Tiyon Evans: NFL Draft scouting report

After transferring to Louisville for his senior season, running back Tiyon Evans now has his sights set on the pros after declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Evans spent the last two seasons with Tennessee and Louisville, appearing in a combined 15 games and rushing for 1,052 yards on the ground. In 2022 he finished with six rushing touchdowns with an average of 6.2 yards per carry on 83 rushing attempts.

Tiyon Evans: Scouting Report

At 5’9”, 225 lbs, with a 4.52 40-yard dash at the combine, Evans has a nice burst as both an inside and outside runner, though his smaller size and low frame spotlights an overall unpolished running style. While he may not compete for an RB1 or RB2 spot, he is more than capable of playing on special teams.

According to Pro Football Focus, Evans lost three fumbles on his 83 carries in 2022, so he’ll need to clean up his ball security if he hopes to battle for a spot on an NFL roster. He doesn’t possess much value in third-down scenarios, which could limit his chances of competing for a roster spot at the start of training camp.

Mock Draft landing spots

Evans will likely go undrafted and sign with a team as an undrafted free agent after the weekend.

Fantasy football implications

Given Evans’ lack of value in third-down scenarios it likely means he’ll be suited best with special teams. That means he won’t be on the radar for many fantasy managers come draft time, and the only special-case scenario would be drafting him as RB insurance for one of the top-tier options, if applicable.

The Dolphins, Patriots, Buccaneers, Browns, Rams, and Raiders are projected in different mock drafts to be looking for late-round running backs. If they aren’t happy with the remaining RBs on the boar, Evans could potentially join one of those rosters after the draft is over. However, UDFA running backs are not likely to make a rookie fantasy impact.