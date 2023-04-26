RB Zach Evans: NFL Draft scouting report

After making stops with TCU and Ole Miss, running back Zach Evans has officially entered the 2023 NFL Draft and will look to hear his name called by one of 32 NFL franchises.

In three years with the Horned Frogs and Rebels, Evans logged 290 carries for 1,999 yards with an average of 6.9 yards per carry. He logged 18 rushing touchdowns with nine apiece during his days with TCU and Ole Miss. Evans also proved to be a dual-threat player after logging 30 receptions for 325 yards (10.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Zach Evans: Scouting Report

With a career average of 6.9 yards per reception, it illustrates his ability to make plays after the catch, but that’s only if he manages to stay on the field. Evans appeared in just 15 games through his first two seasons, and while he logged 12 appearances in 2022, franchises would be keen to note how injuries limited his playing time during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

At 5’11” and 202 lbs he has the size and frame of an ideal running back, and his burst has him liable to run off an explosive play at a moment’s notice. However, once he fires off that first burst at the line of scrimmage he’ll need to get a bit more creative in making opposing defenders pay at the second level.

Mock Draft landing spots

The Athletic is mocking Evans to the Panthers in the fourth round, CBS sees him heading to the Eagles in the third round, and NFL.com has him going to the Browns in the third round.

Fantasy football implications

Evans presents some intriguing upside for fantasy managers as a handful of draft analysts have Melvin Gordon as a pro comparison. He could be worth a waiver wire addition at the beginning of the season and subsequent stash as the regular season carries on. The deciding factor will be exactly where he lands on draft night, as it will determine whether he can carve out an RB3 role or potentially be on the field for third-down scenarios.

The Panthers acquired former Eagles Miles Sanders, and he and Chuba Hubbard make up the run game for Carolina. Evans could compete with Hubbard for snaps and playing time, but the run game in Carolina will be centered around Sanders, which could make it difficult for Evans to see much fantasy action. The Eagles may find more use for him in their run-heavy scheme without a current standout star. Rashaad Penny is coming back from missing most of a season with a leg injury and could potentially have limitations, opening up room for Evans. With the Browns, Evans could be a legitimate fantasy contender alongside Nick Chubb, depending on how much they choose to focus on their run game this season.