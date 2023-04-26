RB Deuce Vaughn: NFL Draft scouting report

After spending three seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats, running back Deuce Vaughn has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will look to add his talent to a backfield for one of 32 franchises.

In his three years with the Wildcats Vaughn appeared in 37 games and rushed for a combined 3,604 yards on the ground. The senior finished with 34 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry to go with 116 receptions for 1,280 receiving yards and an average of 11.0 yards per reception. In back-to-back seasons he earned first-team Associated Press All-American honors as an all-purpose player and second-team All-Big 12 Conference accolades as a running back.

Deuce Vaughn: Scouting Report

At 5’5” and 179 lbs Vaughn has been compared to Jacquizz Rogers in a handful of scouting reports, so there’s potential for him to bring his all-purpose skillset to an NFL backfield. He has a track record of protecting the ball both as a ball carrier and as a pass-catcher, and his ability to move side-to-side should make his mobility appealing to an NFL franchise.

Still, the clear knock on him will be his small frame and weight, which some teams could peg as a red flag in scouting reports. Additionally, it means that he is not an ideal fit for pass protection and blitz pickups, adding another knock to his draft stock.

Mock Draft landing spots

Dane Brugler has Vaughn going to the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round in The Athletic’s mock. CBS’ Ryan Palmer has Vaughn undrafted, and Chad Reuter at NFL.com sees him with the Rams in the seventh round.

Fantasy football implications

Vaughn’s skillset as a change-of-pace back makes him an intriguing option for fantasy managers, though the chances of him being drafted might be slim. Instead, he could very well draw consideration on the waiver wire as the season progresses, with his all-purpose skillset being a seamless fit for a flex position. Darren Sproles is a past player that comes to mind in that despite his short stature, his quickness, and ability to be elusive in avoiding contact made him productive with both the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Vaughn could work in nicely as a second back behind Kenneth Walker in Seattle. With such an all-star RB pick last year, they have some more flexibility this year to grab a back with a unique skill set and perhaps a higher risk, but Vaughn could potentially make a fantasy impact on the Seahawks. The Rams’ RB situation is up in the air with a Cam Akers trade potentially on the horizon, and Vaughn could be an interesting addition to their backfield. Keep an eye on his playing time this season before making any jumps to add him to a roster.