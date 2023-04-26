WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton: NFL Draft scouting report

Former West Virginia Wide Receiver Bryce Ford- Wheaton decided to forgo his remaining eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He is an interesting prospect that can make a team happy in the later rounds with his jump ball ability and high-end speed. He played and produced at a power five conference, so he should be able to translate to the NFL.

Ford-Wheaton was the best receiver at West Virginia, but he didn’t dominate in the way that you have imagined. He only had three 100-yard receiving games in his entire career at West Virginia. He set new career highs this season in receiving yards with 675, touchdowns with seven, and catches with 65. This year he had his best quarterback situation with J.T Daniels, which showed in his numbers. The numbers in previous years shouldn’t be very concerning because of the quarterback situation.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Scouting Report

The 6’4, 221-pound receiver excels at catching jump balls with his large frame and the ability to tower over many corners. He also has a speed element to his game with his 4.38 40-yard dash time. Ford-Wheaton also has a 41-inch vertical leap and a nice wingspan, which aids in his ability to make plays on the ball. His strong hands are a bonus too, which helps as he is battling with receivers down the field.

The big question with Ford-Wheaton right now is his lack of polish on the route tree. He doesn’t have the ability yet to run all of the routes you would like him to. Another problem he has is that he rounds off a lot of his routes, so one area he needs to improve on is being a bit crisper. Despite his speed, there are times when he lacks separation, which can be a concern at the next level.

Mock Draft landing spots

Ford-Wheaton is projected as a late-round selection if he is drafted at all. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going in the sixth round at No. 206 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Athletic’s mock draft has him being selected by the Jaguars at No. 202 overall.

Fantasy football implications

BFW’s speed and size make him a big play threat and if he can polish up his route running, there is definitely sleeper potential here. If he makes the 53-man roster for whichever team takes him, one could imagine him getting a few opportunities to make a big catch or two in early-season games. A prospective fantasy manager should keep an eye out for him, especially ones in dynasty leagues.