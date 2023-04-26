WR Trey Palmer: NFL Draft scouting report

Trey Palmer was a member of the 2020 national championship LSU team before transferring to Nebraska in 2022. At LSU, he had 452 receiving yards and three touchdowns over two seasons, and at Nebraska, he added up 71 receptions for over 1,000 yards and nine TDs in just a single season.

Trey Palmer: Scouting Report

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Palmer has the right build for a receiver. He can out-jump defenders to grab contested passes, and he is fast. However, his ball skills are not where they need to be for Palmer to go before Day 3. He doesn’t always finish his routes or run them at top speed, and he lacks physicality against defenders, but with these issues, he could be a special teams asset as a punt or kickoff returner in the pros.

Mock Draft landing spots

Palmer is being tabbed as a mid-round pick by draft experts with potential to be selected on Day 2. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going in the third round to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 75. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is less high on him and has him going at the top of the sixth round at No. 178 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy football implications

Palmer’s blazing 4.33 speed will get him into the door and him polishing the other aspects of his game will get him on the field. He’ll be a project in the eyes of whatever coaching staff picks him up and they’ll most likely have him returning kicks on special teams to start. Unless he’s breaking off kick return touchdowns right out the gate, he will not make much of a fantasy impact at first. But he is someone worth monitoring early in the season.