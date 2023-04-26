WR Parker Washington: NFL Draft scouting report

Parker Washington started at Penn State as a true freshman and has added up 10 touchdowns and over 1,900 receiving yards over three seasons there. In his most recent season, he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Parker Washington: Scouting Report

Washington is undersized for a wide receiver at 5-foot-10, but his work ethic and stat lines show that he is capable of surpassing that limitation. He has good ball skills and can play the physical game against larger defenders, fighting for the catch. However, his height limits him in a few ways — notably, he struggles to create separation as he lacks standout speed and explosiveness. He has filled in the gaps of those issues by bringing in some insane catches during his college career and developing good lateral movement. He was a punt returner for Penn State last year and could fill that role at the next level.

Mock Draft landing spots

Washington is being touted as a mid-round pick with the potential to rise. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going in the third round at No. 93 to the Carolina Panthers. The Athletic’s mock draft has him being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round.

Fantasy football implications

If Washington does land with a receiver-needy team like the Panthers, there is a possibility that he could secure targets from the new quarterback early. His ball skills could make him a threat to move the chains and that would make him someone worth keeping tabs on as a rookie fantasy sleeper.