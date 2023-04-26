TE Zack Kuntz: NFL Draft scouting report

Tight end Zack Kuntz has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after spending his collegiate eligibility in two stops at Penn State and Old Dominion. In a draft class that is full of depth at tight end, Kuntz will look to hear his name called by one of 32 NFL franchises when the draft is hosted from Kansas City.

The redshirt senior finished with a career 88 receptions for 862 yards with an average of 9.8 yards per reception after spending three seasons with Penn State, and the last two with Old Dominion. Kuntz recorded seven receiving touchdowns throughout his collegiate career, with five of those coming during the 2021 season. During that 2021 season, he finished fifth in the Conference USA with 73 receptions in the year.

Zack Kuntz: Scouting Report

At 6’7”, 255 lbs, with a 34” wingspan he boasts an incredibly long frame that pairs nicely with speed and athleticism for his position. He logged a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL combine with a 40” vertical jump and a 10’ 8” broad jump. As a former high jump champ and with his large wingspan it should work to his advantage in catching passes over the top of coverage.

Despite playing five seasons at the collegiate level he’s only logged 15 starts during that timespan, so a lack of starting experience could be a knock on his draft stock. Despite the tangibles he possesses he does need to fine-tune his pass-catching coordination, especially as he prepares to line up against athletic linebackers, nickel corners, and box safeties.

Mock Draft landing spots

Kuntz’s draft prospects have varied in recent weeks, with some slotting him as a mid-round pick while others having him going undrafted. CBS’ Tyler Sullivan had him going in the fourth round to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 109 in a recent mock.

Fantasy football implications

His strengths don’t necessarily fall into the category of pass or run protection, so if he does find time on the field it will be with the goal of catching passes from his quarterback. While he may not be a day 1 draft pick, fantasy managers could keep an eye out for him on the waiver wire as the season progresses.

The tight end spot in fantasy football is notoriously top-heavy, if Kuntz finds himself in a situation where he can comfortably contribute five to 10 fantasy points on a weekly basis, managers would be keen to stash him on the roster.