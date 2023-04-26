TE Will Mallory: NFL Draft scouting report

After spending five seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, tight end Will Mallory will look to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft. This year’s class is widely regarded for its depth at the tight end position, and Mallory will look to bring his veteran collegiate experience to an NFL franchise.

His entire collegiate career was spent with the Hurricanes as he hauled in 115 receptions for 1,544 yards with an average of 13.4 yards per catch. Mallory finished with 14 touchdown receptions, including back-to-back seasons with four each from 2020 to 2021. His best season came in 2022 as he finished with 42 catches for 538 yards (12.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Will Mallory: Scouting Report

At 6’4” and 239 lbs with a 4.54 40-yard dash recorded at the combine, Mallory has excellent athleticism and solid speed to make him an effective route runner once he enters the NFL. He’ll likely best be suited in play-action scenarios like he was mostly utilized during his collegiate seasons, but he’s more than capable of finding catches on his own, particularly against average-sized or smaller defensive backs.

He’s not particularly physical enough to go up against an edge defender, so whether or not he’s effective in pass-blocking sets remains to be seen. He’ll also need to be crisper when tracking passes that are downfield and ahead of him.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mallory is being projected as a late-round selection in the eyes of draft analysts. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going in the fifth round at No. 161 to the Houston Texans. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going in the sixth round at No. 193 to the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy football implications

With a 5.80 prospect grade from NFL.com, he projects as an average backup or special-team player according to their evaluation. From a fantasy perspective, he won’t likely deem a selection in your fantasy draft, however, he could be worth a look on the waiver wire depending on which team he lands with.

The tight end position in fantasy football is notoriously top-heavy, so if Mallory can contribute anywhere close to double-digit fantasy scoring on a weekly basis, he may be worth a stash on rosters.