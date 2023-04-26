NFL Draft prospects: Ranking Top-301 heading into the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The first round will be held on Thursday, Friday will cover the second and third rounds, and then the remainder of the draft will be wrapped up on Saturday. After weeks of prepping mock drafts, we will finally get to know where this draft class will land.
There will be 259 picks made in the seven rounds. While it may feel like the later rounds are just depth chart fillers or cut candidates, we saw last year’s Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy lead the San Francisco 49ers to a playoff victory. Even after the draft is over, the players that didn’t get selected can be signed as undrafted free agents. With that in mind, we bring you our ranking of the top 301 players in this year’s draft class.
Keep in mind, this isn’t necessarily a mock draft, so players could be in different places than where they end up being selected on draft night.
Top-301 2023 NFL Draft prospects
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Pos Rk
|Overall Rk
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Pos Rk
|Overall Rk
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
|1
|1
|Will Anderson Jr.
|EDGE
|Alabama
|1
|2
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|Georgia
|1
|3
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|2
|4
|Tyree Wilson
|DE
|Texas Tech
|1
|5
|Peter Skoronski
|OT
|Northwestern
|1
|6
|Myles Murphy
|DE
|Clemson
|2
|7
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OT
|Ohio State
|2
|8
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|Oregon
|1
|9
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Illinois
|2
|10
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Ohio State
|1
|11
|Nolan Smith
|OLB
|Georgia
|1
|12
|Lukas Van Ness
|DE
|Iowa
|3
|13
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|1
|14
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|Tennessee
|3
|15
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|Penn State
|3
|16
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|3
|17
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|Georgia
|4
|18
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Utah
|1
|19
|Brian Branch
|S
|Alabama
|1
|20
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|TCU
|2
|21
|Will Levis
|QB
|Kentucky
|4
|22
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|USC
|3
|23
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|Georgia
|4
|24
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Notre Dame
|2
|25
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Boston College
|4
|26
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|Mississippi State
|5
|27
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|Wisconsin
|1
|28
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Maryland
|6
|29
|Anton Harrison
|OT
|Oklahoma
|5
|30
|Bryan Bresee
|DT
|Clemson
|2
|31
|Calijah Kancey
|DT
|Pittsburgh
|3
|32
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|OG
|Florida
|1
|33
|Cam Smith
|CB
|South Carolina
|7
|34
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|Arkansas
|1
|35
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Maryland
|6
|36
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Alabama
|2
|37
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Tennessee
|5
|38
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Georgia
|3
|39
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Texas A&M
|2
|40
|Andre Carter II
|OLB
|Army
|2
|41
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Tennessee
|6
|42
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Tennessee
|5
|43
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|Iowa
|2
|44
|Mazi Smith
|DT
|Michigan
|4
|45
|Keion White
|OLB
|Georgia Tech
|3
|46
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Minnesota
|2
|47
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Ohio State
|7
|48
|Josh Downs
|WR
|North Carolina
|7
|49
|Steve Avila
|OG
|TCU
|2
|50
|Keeanu Benton
|DT
|Wisconsin
|5
|51
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Texas A&M
|3
|52
|Will McDonald IV
|DE
|Iowa State
|4
|53
|BJ Ojulari
|OLB
|LSU
|4
|54
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Oregon State
|4
|55
|Derick Hall
|DE
|Auburn
|5
|56
|Cody Mauch
|OT
|North Dakota State
|8
|57
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DE
|Northwestern
|6
|58
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Clemson
|3
|59
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Utah
|8
|60
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|DE
|USC
|7
|61
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|BYU
|9
|62
|Olusegun Oluwatimi
|C
|Michigan
|3
|63
|Siaki Ika
|DT
|Baylor
|6
|64
|Matthew Bergeron
|OT
|Syracuse
|10
|65
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|EDGE
|Kansas State
|2
|66
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Iowa
|5
|67
|Gervon Dexter
|DT
|Florida
|7
|68
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|SMU
|8
|69
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|South Dakota State
|6
|70
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|UCLA
|4
|71
|Tyler Steen
|OT
|Alabama
|11
|72
|Byron Young
|DE
|Tennessee
|8
|73
|DJ Turner
|CB
|Michigan
|9
|74
|Sydney Brown
|S
|Illinois
|3
|75
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Kansas State
|10
|76
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Tulane
|5
|77
|Chandler Zavala
|OG
|NC State
|3
|78
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Ole Miss
|9
|79
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|LSU
|4
|80
|Henry To'oTo'o
|LB
|Alabama
|4
|81
|Colby Wooden
|EDGE
|Auburn
|3
|82
|Luke Wypler
|OG
|Ohio State
|5
|83
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Notre Dame
|9
|84
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|10
|85
|Nick Saldiveri
|OT
|Old Dominion
|12
|86
|Eli Ricks
|CB
|Alabama
|11
|87
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|5
|88
|Quan Martin
|S
|Illinois
|4
|89
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|11
|90
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Oklahoma
|12
|91
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Washington State
|6
|92
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Auburn
|7
|93
|Jordan Battle
|S
|Alabama
|5
|94
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Ole Miss
|6
|95
|Jaquelin Roy
|DT
|LSU
|8
|96
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CB
|Miami
|12
|97
|Ja'Ayir Brown
|S
|Penn State
|6
|98
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|BYU
|6
|99
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|Tulane
|8
|100
|Brandon Joseph
|S
|Notre Dame
|7
|101
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|CB
|Stanford
|13
|102
|Cory Trice Jr.
|CB
|Purdue
|14
|103
|JL Skinner III
|S
|Boise State
|8
|104
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|Texas A&M
|15
|105
|Warren McClendon
|OT
|Georgia
|13
|106
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|7
|107
|Darius Rush
|CB
|South Carolina
|16
|108
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Old Dominion
|7
|109
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|Auburn
|8
|110
|Zacch Pickens
|DT
|South Carolina
|9
|111
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|TCU
|9
|112
|Clayton Thune
|QB
|Houston
|7
|113
|Marte Mapu
|S
|Sacramento State
|9
|114
|Isaiah McGuire
|EDGE
|Missouri
|4
|115
|Tank Dell
|WR
|Houston
|13
|116
|Emil Ekiyor
|OG
|Alabama
|6
|117
|Mohamoud Diabate
|LB
|Utah
|9
|118
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Virginia
|14
|119
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|Michigan
|8
|120
|Braeden Daniels
|OT
|Utah
|14
|121
|Zach Harrison
|DE
|Ohio State
|10
|122
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|Purdue
|8
|123
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Maryland
|17
|124
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Iowa State
|15
|125
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Illinois
|10
|126
|McClendon Curtis
|OG
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|7
|127
|Daniel Scott
|S
|California
|10
|128
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Clemson
|9
|129
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|WR
|West Virginia
|16
|130
|K.J. Henry
|EDGE
|Clemson
|5
|131
|Cameron Young
|DT
|Mississippi State
|10
|132
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|Penn State
|10
|133
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Michigan State
|17
|134
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Florida State
|11
|135
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Texas
|11
|136
|De'Marvion Overshown
|LB
|Texas
|10
|137
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Pittsburgh
|15
|138
|Tre Tomlinson
|CB
|TCU
|18
|139
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|Louisville
|19
|140
|Wayna Morris
|OT
|Oklahoma
|16
|141
|Moro Ojomo
|DT
|Texas
|11
|142
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Stanford
|18
|143
|Trey Dean
|S
|Florida
|12
|144
|BJ Thompson
|EDGE
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|145
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Wisconsin
|11
|146
|Sidy Sow
|OG
|Eastern Michigan
|8
|147
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Northwestern
|20
|148
|Rezjohn Wright
|CB
|Oregon State
|21
|149
|Brandon Hill
|S
|Pittsburgh
|13
|150
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|UCLA
|9
|151
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Oklahoma
|12
|152
|Jordan McFadden
|OT
|Clemson
|17
|153
|Mekhi Blackmon
|CB
|USC
|22
|154
|John Ojukwu
|OT
|Boise State
|18
|155
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Syracuse
|23
|156
|Nick Hampton
|EDGE
|Appalachian State
|7
|157
|Terell Smith
|CB
|Minnesota
|24
|158
|Jake Haener
|QB
|Fresno State
|10
|159
|Rashad Torrence
|S
|Florida
|14
|160
|Jalen Cropper-Moreno
|WR
|Fresno State
|19
|161
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|12
|162
|YaYa Diaby
|EDGE
|Louisville
|8
|163
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|UAB
|25
|164
|Kobie Turner
|DT
|Wake Forest
|12
|165
|Ronnie Hickman
|S
|Ohio State
|15
|166
|Payne Durham
|TE
|Purdue
|11
|167
|DeWayne McBride
|RB
|UAB
|13
|168
|Jon Gaines
|OT
|UCLA
|19
|169
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|Stanford
|11
|170
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Iowa
|26
|171
|Viliami Fehoko Jr.
|EDGE
|San Jose State
|9
|172
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Nebraska
|20
|173
|Myles Brooks
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|27
|174
|Brodric Martin
|DT
|Western Kentucky
|13
|175
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Princeton
|21
|176
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Kentucky
|28
|177
|Isaiah Land
|EDGE
|Florida A&M
|10
|178
|Andrew Vorhees
|OG
|USC
|9
|179
|DJ Johnson
|EDGE
|Oregon
|11
|180
|Karl Brooks
|DT
|Bowling Green
|14
|181
|Isaiah Moore
|LB
|NC State
|13
|182
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|Kentucky
|14
|183
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|East Carolina
|15
|184
|Anfernee Orji
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|14
|185
|Christopher Smith II
|S
|Georgia
|16
|186
|Keondre Coburn
|DT
|Texas
|15
|187
|Jordan Howden
|S
|Minnesota
|17
|188
|Nick Broeker
|OG
|Ole Miss
|10
|189
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Penn State
|22
|190
|Mike Morris
|DE
|Michigan
|11
|191
|Jarrett Patterson
|OT
|Notre Dame
|20
|192
|Chamarri Conner
|S
|Virginia Tech
|18
|193
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|23
|194
|Jerrod Clark
|DT
|Coastal Carolina
|16
|195
|Jay Ward
|S
|LSU
|19
|196
|Asim Richards
|OT
|North Carolina
|21
|197
|Ali Gaye
|EDGE
|LSU
|12
|198
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Miami
|12
|199
|Hunter Luepke
|FB
|North Dakota State
|1
|200
|Dylan Horton
|EDGE
|TCU
|13
|201
|Tyler Lacy
|DT
|Oklahoma State
|17
|202
|Yasir Abdullah
|DE
|Louisville
|12
|203
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Liberty
|24
|204
|Ronnie Bell
|WR
|Michigan
|25
|205
|Jalen Redmond
|DT
|Oklahoma
|18
|206
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Georgia
|12
|207
|Tyrus Wheat
|DE
|Mississippi State
|13
|208
|Dante Stills
|DT
|West Virginia
|19
|209
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|South Alabama
|29
|210
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Purdue
|26
|211
|Colby Sorsdal
|OG
|William & Mary
|11
|212
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|CB
|TCU
|30
|213
|Brenton Cox
|EDGE
|Florida
|14
|214
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Northwestern
|16
|215
|Cameron Latu
|TE
|Alabama
|13
|216
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|Kansas State
|17
|217
|Desjuan Johnson
|DT
|Toledo
|20
|218
|Thomas Incoom
|DE
|Central Michigan
|14
|219
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|Cincinnati
|15
|220
|Jalen Graham
|LB
|Purdue
|16
|221
|Daniel Scott
|S
|California
|20
|222
|Gervarrius Owens
|S
|Houston
|21
|223
|Matt Landers
|WR
|Arkansas
|27
|224
|Scott Matlock
|DT
|Boise State
|21
|225
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Cincinnati
|28
|226
|Jaxson Kirkland
|OT
|Washington
|22
|227
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|EDGE
|Pittsburgh
|15
|228
|Eric Scott Jr.
|CB
|Southern Mississippi
|31
|229
|Cam Jones
|LB
|Indiana
|17
|230
|Joey Fisher
|OT
|Shepherd
|23
|231
|Ventrell Miller
|LB
|Florida
|18
|232
|Anthony Johnson
|CB
|Virginia
|32
|233
|DeMarco Hellams
|S
|Alabama
|22
|234
|Xazavian Valladay
|RB
|Wyoming
|18
|235
|Tiyon Evans
|RB
|Louisville
|19
|236
|Robert Beal Jr
|EDGE
|Georgia
|16
|237
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|DT
|Arizona State
|22
|238
|Alex Forsyth
|C
|Oregon
|4
|239
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|Syracuse
|20
|240
|Tavias Robinson
|DE
|Ole Miss
|15
|241
|Juice Scruggs
|C
|Penn State
|5
|242
|Mo Ibrahim
|RB
|Minnesota
|21
|243
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Maryland
|29
|244
|Anthony Johnson
|S
|Iowa State
|23
|245
|Ryan Hayes
|OT
|Michigan
|24
|246
|Brayden Willis
|TE
|Oklahoma
|14
|247
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|Florida
|30
|248
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|Charlotte
|31
|249
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|Oklahoma State
|24
|250
|Earl Bostick Jr
|OT
|Kansas
|25
|251
|Jake Witt
|OT
|Northern Michigan
|26
|252
|David Durden
|WR
|West Florida
|32
|253
|Jake Moody
|K
|Michigan
|1
|254
|Jadon Haselwood
|WR
|Arkansas
|33
|255
|Spencer Anderson
|OG
|Maryland
|12
|256
|Chad Ryland
|K
|Maryland
|2
|257
|Michael Ezeike
|TE
|UCLA
|15
|258
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|BYU
|34
|259
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Georgia
|22
|260
|Ryan Miller
|RB
|Furman
|23
|261
|Shaka Heyward
|LB
|Duke
|19
|262
|Tyreque Jones
|S
|Boise State
|25
|263
|Deneric Prince
|RB
|Tulsa
|24
|264
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|Stephen F. Austin
|35
|265
|Derek Parish
|FB
|Houston
|2
|266
|Atonio Mafi
|OG
|UCLA
|13
|267
|Jose Ramirez
|OLB
|Eastern Michigan
|5
|268
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|OT
|Oregon
|27
|269
|Max Duggan
|QB
|TCU
|13
|270
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|Iowa
|26
|271
|Tiawan Mullen
|CB
|Indiana
|33
|272
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|Stanford
|16
|273
|Calvin Avery
|DT
|Illinois
|23
|274
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Campbell
|17
|275
|Richard Gouraige
|OT
|Florida
|28
|276
|Travis Dye
|RB
|USC
|25
|277
|Malik Cunningham
|QB
|Louisville
|14
|278
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|OG
|South Carolina
|14
|279
|Henry Bainivalu
|OG
|Washington
|15
|280
|Dee Winters
|LB
|TCU
|20
|281
|Jacob Slade
|DT
|Michigan Sate
|24
|282
|Antoine Green
|WR
|North Carolina
|36
|283
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|Shepherd
|15
|284
|Kaleb Hayes
|CB
|BYU
|34
|285
|Princeton Fant
|TE
|Tennessee
|18
|286
|MJ Anderson
|DE
|Iowa State
|16
|287
|Cory Durden
|DT
|NC State
|25
|288
|Jake Andrews
|C
|Troy
|6
|289
|Tashawn Manning
|OG
|Kenucky
|16
|290
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|LB
|Jackson State University
|21
|291
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Ball State
|35
|292
|Keenan Isaac
|CB
|Alabama State
|36
|293
|Quindell Johnson
|S
|Memphis
|27
|294
|Cameron Brown
|CB
|Ohio State
|37
|295
|Jarick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|LSU
|38
|296
|PJ Mustipher
|DT
|Penn State
|26
|297
|Ben VanSumeren
|LB
|Michigan State
|22
|298
|Patrick O'Connell
|LB
|Montana
|23
|299
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Penn State
|16
|300
|Michael Turk
|P
|Oklahoma
|1
|301