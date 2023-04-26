NFL Draft prospects: Ranking Top-301 heading into the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The first round will be held on Thursday, Friday will cover the second and third rounds, and then the remainder of the draft will be wrapped up on Saturday. After weeks of prepping mock drafts, we will finally get to know where this draft class will land.

There will be 259 picks made in the seven rounds. While it may feel like the later rounds are just depth chart fillers or cut candidates, we saw last year’s Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy lead the San Francisco 49ers to a playoff victory. Even after the draft is over, the players that didn’t get selected can be signed as undrafted free agents. With that in mind, we bring you our ranking of the top 301 players in this year’s draft class.

Keep in mind, this isn’t necessarily a mock draft, so players could be in different places than where they end up being selected on draft night.