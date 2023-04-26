 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking Top-301 heading into the 2023 NFL Draft

We rank the 2023 draft prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Teddy Ricketson
Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass during the second quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The first round will be held on Thursday, Friday will cover the second and third rounds, and then the remainder of the draft will be wrapped up on Saturday. After weeks of prepping mock drafts, we will finally get to know where this draft class will land.

There will be 259 picks made in the seven rounds. While it may feel like the later rounds are just depth chart fillers or cut candidates, we saw last year’s Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy lead the San Francisco 49ers to a playoff victory. Even after the draft is over, the players that didn’t get selected can be signed as undrafted free agents. With that in mind, we bring you our ranking of the top 301 players in this year’s draft class.

Keep in mind, this isn’t necessarily a mock draft, so players could be in different places than where they end up being selected on draft night.

Top-301 2023 NFL Draft prospects

Player Pos School Pos Rk Overall Rk
Bryce Young QB Alabama 1 1
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama 1 2
Jalen Carter DT Georgia 1 3
C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State 2 4
Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech 1 5
Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern 1 6
Myles Murphy DE Clemson 2 7
Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State 2 8
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon 1 9
Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois 2 10
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 1 11
Nolan Smith OLB Georgia 1 12
Lukas Van Ness DE Iowa 3 13
Bijan Robinson RB Texas 1 14
Darnell Wright OT Tennessee 3 15
Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 3 16
Anthony Richardson QB Florida 3 17
Broderick Jones OT Georgia 4 18
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah 1 19
Brian Branch S Alabama 1 20
Quentin Johnston WR TCU 2 21
Will Levis QB Kentucky 4 22
Jordan Addison WR USC 3 23
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia 4 24
Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame 2 25
Zay Flowers WR Boston College 4 26
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State 5 27
Joe Tippmann C Wisconsin 1 28
Deonte Banks CB Maryland 6 29
Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 5 30
Bryan Bresee DT Clemson 2 31
Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh 3 32
O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida 1 33
Cam Smith CB South Carolina 7 34
Drew Sanders LB Arkansas 1 35
Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland 6 36
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 2 37
Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee 5 38
Darnell Washington TE Georgia 3 39
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M 2 40
Andre Carter II OLB Army 2 41
Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee 6 42
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee 5 43
Jack Campbell LB Iowa 2 44
Mazi Smith DT Michigan 4 45
Keion White OLB Georgia Tech 3 46
John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota 2 47
Dawand Jones OT Ohio State 7 48
Josh Downs WR North Carolina 7 49
Steve Avila OG TCU 2 50
Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin 5 51
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M 3 52
Will McDonald IV DE Iowa State 4 53
BJ Ojulari OLB LSU 4 54
Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State 4 55
Derick Hall DE Auburn 5 56
Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State 8 57
Adetomiwa Adebawore DE Northwestern 6 58
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson 3 59
Clark Phillips III CB Utah 8 60
Tuli Tuipulotu DE USC 7 61
Blake Freeland OT BYU 9 62
Olusegun Oluwatimi C Michigan 3 63
Siaki Ika DT Baylor 6 64
Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse 10 65
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State 2 66
Sam LaPorta TE Iowa 5 67
Gervon Dexter DT Florida 7 68
Rashee Rice WR SMU 8 69
Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State 6 70
Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA 4 71
Tyler Steen OT Alabama 11 72
Byron Young DE Tennessee 8 73
DJ Turner CB Michigan 9 74
Sydney Brown S Illinois 3 75
Julius Brents CB Kansas State 10 76
Tyjae Spears RB Tulane 5 77
Chandler Zavala OG NC State 3 78
Jonathan Mingo WR Ole Miss 9 79
Anthony Bradford OG LSU 4 80
Henry To'oTo'o LB Alabama 4 81
Colby Wooden EDGE Auburn 3 82
Luke Wypler OG Ohio State 5 83
Isaiah Foskey DE Notre Dame 9 84
Kayshon Boutte WR LSU 10 85
Nick Saldiveri OT Old Dominion 12 86
Eli Ricks CB Alabama 11 87
Noah Sewell LB Oregon 5 88
Quan Martin S Illinois 4 89
A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest 11 90
Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma 12 91
Daiyan Henley LB Washington State 6 92
Owen Pappoe LB Auburn 7 93
Jordan Battle S Alabama 5 94
Zach Evans RB Ole Miss 6 95
Jaquelin Roy DT LSU 8 96
Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami 12 97
Ja'Ayir Brown S Penn State 6 98
Jaren Hall QB BYU 6 99
Dorian Williams LB Tulane 8 100
Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame 7 101
Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford 13 102
Cory Trice Jr. CB Purdue 14 103
JL Skinner III S Boise State 8 104
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M 15 105
Warren McClendon OT Georgia 13 106
Israel Abanikanda RB Pittsburgh 7 107
Darius Rush CB South Carolina 16 108
Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion 7 109
Tank Bigsby RB Auburn 8 110
Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina 9 111
Kendre Miller RB TCU 9 112
Clayton Thune QB Houston 7 113
Marte Mapu S Sacramento State 9 114
Isaiah McGuire EDGE Missouri 4 115
Tank Dell WR Houston 13 116
Emil Ekiyor OG Alabama 6 117
Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah 9 118
Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia 14 119
Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan 8 120
Braeden Daniels OT Utah 14 121
Zach Harrison DE Ohio State 10 122
Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue 8 123
Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland 17 124
Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State 15 125
Chase Brown RB Illinois 10 126
McClendon Curtis OG Tennessee-Chattanooga 7 127
Daniel Scott S California 10 128
Davis Allen TE Clemson 9 129
Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia 16 130
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson 5 131
Cameron Young DT Mississippi State 10 132
Brenton Strange TE Penn State 10 133
Jayden Reed WR Michigan State 17 134
Jammie Robinson S Florida State 11 135
Roschon Johnson RB Texas 11 136
De'Marvion Overshown LB Texas 10 137
Carter Warren OT Pittsburgh 15 138
Tre Tomlinson CB TCU 18 139
Kei'Trel Clark CB Louisville 19 140
Wayna Morris OT Oklahoma 16 141
Moro Ojomo DT Texas 11 142
Michael Wilson WR Stanford 18 143
Trey Dean S Florida 12 144
BJ Thompson EDGE Stephen F. Austin 6 145
Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin 11 146
Sidy Sow OG Eastern Michigan 8 147
Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern 20 148
Rezjohn Wright CB Oregon State 21 149
Brandon Hill S Pittsburgh 13 150
Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA 9 151
Eric Gray RB Oklahoma 12 152
Jordan McFadden OT Clemson 17 153
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC 22 154
John Ojukwu OT Boise State 18 155
Garrett Williams CB Syracuse 23 156
Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State 7 157
Terell Smith CB Minnesota 24 158
Jake Haener QB Fresno State 10 159
Rashad Torrence S Florida 14 160
Jalen Cropper-Moreno WR Fresno State 19 161
SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh 12 162
YaYa Diaby EDGE Louisville 8 163
Starling Thomas V CB UAB 25 164
Kobie Turner DT Wake Forest 12 165
Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State 15 166
Payne Durham TE Purdue 11 167
DeWayne McBride RB UAB 13 168
Jon Gaines OT UCLA 19 169
Tanner McKee QB Stanford 11 170
Riley Moss CB Iowa 26 171
Viliami Fehoko Jr. EDGE San Jose State 9 172
Trey Palmer WR Nebraska 20 173
Myles Brooks CB Louisiana Tech 27 174
Brodric Martin DT Western Kentucky 13 175
Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton 21 176
Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky 28 177
Isaiah Land EDGE Florida A&M 10 178
Andrew Vorhees OG USC 9 179
DJ Johnson EDGE Oregon 11 180
Karl Brooks DT Bowling Green 14 181
Isaiah Moore LB NC State 13 182
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky 14 183
Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina 15 184
Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt 14 185
Christopher Smith II S Georgia 16 186
Keondre Coburn DT Texas 15 187
Jordan Howden S Minnesota 17 188
Nick Broeker OG Ole Miss 10 189
Parker Washington WR Penn State 22 190
Mike Morris DE Michigan 11 191
Jarrett Patterson OT Notre Dame 20 192
Chamarri Conner S Virginia Tech 18 193
Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati 23 194
Jerrod Clark DT Coastal Carolina 16 195
Jay Ward S LSU 19 196
Asim Richards OT North Carolina 21 197
Ali Gaye EDGE LSU 12 198
Will Mallory TE Miami 12 199
Hunter Luepke FB North Dakota State 1 200
Dylan Horton EDGE TCU 13 201
Tyler Lacy DT Oklahoma State 17 202
Yasir Abdullah DE Louisville 12 203
Demario Douglas WR Liberty 24 204
Ronnie Bell WR Michigan 25 205
Jalen Redmond DT Oklahoma 18 206
Stetson Bennett QB Georgia 12 207
Tyrus Wheat DE Mississippi State 13 208
Dante Stills DT West Virginia 19 209
Darrell Luter Jr. CB South Alabama 29 210
Charlie Jones WR Purdue 26 211
Colby Sorsdal OG William & Mary 11 212
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU 30 213
Brenton Cox EDGE Florida 14 214
Evan Hull RB Northwestern 16 215
Cameron Latu TE Alabama 13 216
Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State 17 217
Desjuan Johnson DT Toledo 20 218
Thomas Incoom DE Central Michigan 14 219
Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati 15 220
Jalen Graham LB Purdue 16 221
Daniel Scott S California 20 222
Gervarrius Owens S Houston 21 223
Matt Landers WR Arkansas 27 224
Scott Matlock DT Boise State 21 225
Tre Tucker WR Cincinnati 28 226
Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington 22 227
Habakkuk Baldonado EDGE Pittsburgh 15 228
Eric Scott Jr. CB Southern Mississippi 31 229
Cam Jones LB Indiana 17 230
Joey Fisher OT Shepherd 23 231
Ventrell Miller LB Florida 18 232
Anthony Johnson CB Virginia 32 233
DeMarco Hellams S Alabama 22 234
Xazavian Valladay RB Wyoming 18 235
Tiyon Evans RB Louisville 19 236
Robert Beal Jr EDGE Georgia 16 237
Nesta Jade Silvera DT Arizona State 22 238
Alex Forsyth C Oregon 4 239
Sean Tucker RB Syracuse 20 240
Tavias Robinson DE Ole Miss 15 241
Juice Scruggs C Penn State 5 242
Mo Ibrahim RB Minnesota 21 243
Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland 29 244
Anthony Johnson S Iowa State 23 245
Ryan Hayes OT Michigan 24 246
Brayden Willis TE Oklahoma 14 247
Justin Shorter WR Florida 30 248
Grant DuBose WR Charlotte 31 249
Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State 24 250
Earl Bostick Jr OT Kansas 25 251
Jake Witt OT Northern Michigan 26 252
David Durden WR West Florida 32 253
Jake Moody K Michigan 1 254
Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas 33 255
Spencer Anderson OG Maryland 12 256
Chad Ryland K Maryland 2 257
Michael Ezeike TE UCLA 15 258
Puka Nacua WR BYU 34 259
Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia 22 260
Ryan Miller RB Furman 23 261
Shaka Heyward LB Duke 19 262
Tyreque Jones S Boise State 25 263
Deneric Prince RB Tulsa 24 264
Xavier Gipson WR Stephen F. Austin 35 265
Derek Parish FB Houston 2 266
Atonio Mafi OG UCLA 13 267
Jose Ramirez OLB Eastern Michigan 5 268
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon 27 269
Max Duggan QB TCU 13 270
Kaevon Merriweather S Iowa 26 271
Tiawan Mullen CB Indiana 33 272
Elijah Higgins TE Stanford 16 273
Calvin Avery DT Illinois 23 274
Julian Hill TE Campbell 17 275
Richard Gouraige OT Florida 28 276
Travis Dye RB USC 25 277
Malik Cunningham QB Louisville 14 278
Jovaughn Gwyn OG South Carolina 14 279
Henry Bainivalu OG Washington 15 280
Dee Winters LB TCU 20 281
Jacob Slade DT Michigan Sate 24 282
Antoine Green WR North Carolina 36 283
Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd 15 284
Kaleb Hayes CB BYU 34 285
Princeton Fant TE Tennessee 18 286
MJ Anderson DE Iowa State 16 287
Cory Durden DT NC State 25 288
Jake Andrews C Troy 6 289
Tashawn Manning OG Kenucky 16 290
Aubrey Miller Jr. LB Jackson State University 21 291
Nic Jones CB Ball State 35 292
Keenan Isaac CB Alabama State 36 293
Quindell Johnson S Memphis 27 294
Cameron Brown CB Ohio State 37 295
Jarick Bernard-Converse CB LSU 38 296
PJ Mustipher DT Penn State 26 297
Ben VanSumeren LB Michigan State 22 298
Patrick O'Connell LB Montana 23 299
Sean Clifford QB Penn State 16 300
Michael Turk P Oklahoma 1 301

