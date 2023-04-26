2023 NBA playoffs second round: No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat preview

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat will square off in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs after both teams sprung upsets in the first round. The Knicks took out the No. 4 Cavaliers in five games, while the Heat stunned the No. 1 Bucks in five games. Here’s a look at how the two teams match up.

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat

Head-to-head record: Knicks 3-1

Overall record: Knicks 47-35, Heat 44-38

Leading scorer on Knicks: Julius Randle

Leading scorer on Heat: Jimmy Butler

Odds to win series: Knicks -140, Heat +120

The Knicks will be looking for clarity regarding Julius Randle’s status, as he suffered an ankle injury in Game 5. Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett have been great offensively, but the most underrated player might be Mitchell Robinson. His effort on the glass will be something to watch against Miami’s front line. If the Knicks can keep playing excellent defense and lock in on Jimmy Butler, New York should be able to slow down this Heat team.

Slowing down Butler is going to be a tough task given how he’s played in the postseason. The Bucks had no answer for him, especially late in games. The Heat twice mounted double-digit comebacks in this series to take the win and are playing with tremendous confidence right now. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo will be out but Butler is on another level right now. If Bam Adebayo can get going, the Heat will be a tough out.