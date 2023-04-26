2023 NBA playoffs second round: No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat will meet in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs after shocking higher seeds in the first round. The Knicks took out the Cavaliers in five games, while the Heat eliminated the top-seeded Bucks in five games behind a supreme effort from Jimmy Butler.

Here’s the full schedule for this second round series in the Eastern Conference.

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

Game 1: Heat @ Knicks, Sunday, April 30, 1 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA

Game 2: Heat @ Knicks, Tuesday, May 2, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 3: Knicks @ Heat, Saturday, May 6, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

Game 4: Knicks @ Heat, Monday, May 8, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 5: Heat @ Knicks, Wednesday, May 10, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 6: Knicks @ Heat, Friday, May 12, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Game 7: Heat @ Knicks, Monday, May 15, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary