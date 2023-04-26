 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NBA playoffs second round: No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Knicks taking on the Heat in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Brittany Jarret
Miami Heat v New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks in action against Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2023 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Heat 101-92.
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat will meet in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs after shocking higher seeds in the first round. The Knicks took out the Cavaliers in five games, while the Heat eliminated the top-seeded Bucks in five games behind a supreme effort from Jimmy Butler.

Here’s the full schedule for this second round series in the Eastern Conference.

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat schedule

Game 1: Heat @ Knicks, Sunday, April 30, 1 p.m. ET, TV Channel TBA
Game 2: Heat @ Knicks, Tuesday, May 2, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
Game 3: Knicks @ Heat, Saturday, May 6, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
Game 4: Knicks @ Heat, Monday, May 8, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 5: Heat @ Knicks, Wednesday, May 10, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 6: Knicks @ Heat, Friday, May 12, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA
*Game 7: Heat @ Knicks, Monday, May 15, Time TBA, TV Channel TBA

*Games 5-7 if necessary

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Knicks vs. Heat in the second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

View all 2 stories

More From DraftKings Nation