Denver Nuggets injury report for second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The top-seeded Denver Nuggets have officially eliminated the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves via the gentlemen’s sweep. Hoping to eventually obtain their first Larry O’Brien Trophy, the Nuggets will now prepare for a Western Conference Semifinal clash against the No. 4 Phoenix Suns. With Game 1 scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at Ball Arena, how will these respective sides match up?

Let’s take a look at the Nuggets injury report and how it may impact the series.

Nuggets injury report

Fortunately for the “Mile High,” the Nuggets currently have no injuries to report after their short first-round series with Minnesota. They appear to be at full strength ahead of the matchup with Phoenix. Still, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray have all dealt with issues at some point this season. Are they finally healthy at the right time?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nuggets are early 2.5-point favorites at home against the Suns in Game 1 with the point total currently set at 225. For the series prices, Phoenix shows as a -140 favorite despite holding the lower seed, while Denver is +120 to advance to the Western Conference finals.