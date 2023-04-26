Phoenix Suns injury report for second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 4 Phoenix Suns have officially eliminated the No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers via the gentlemen’s sweep. Hoping to eventually obtain their first Larry O’Brien Trophy ever, the Suns will now prepare for a Western Conference semifinal clash against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. With Game 1 scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at Denver’s Ball Arena (airing nationally on TNT), how will these two sides match up?

Let’s take a look at the Suns injury report and how it may impact the series.

Suns injury report

Fortunately for the “the Valley,” the Suns currently have no injuries to report after their short first-round series with the Clippers. They appear to be at full strength ahead of their matchup with Denver. Still, several of the Suns’ star players have dealt with injuries throughout the year, including Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant. In the first-round of the playoffs, all aforementioned men seemed physically unhampered.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nuggets are early 2.5-point favorites at home against the Suns in Game 1 with the point total currently set at 225. For the series prices, Phoenix shows as a -140 favorite despite holding the lower seed, while Denver is +120 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.