Best series props for Nuggets vs. Suns in second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

In the second round of the NBA playoffs, the No. 4 Phoenix Suns will take on the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. With the action starting at Ball Arena on Saturday, the Nuggets come in slightly favored at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Game 1 at -140. The Suns are -140 favorites to win the overall series.

Suns vs. Nuggets series props

Series Winner: Nuggets (+120)

I think there is great value on playing Denver to win this series at plus money. At the moment, the Nuggets are as healthy as they have been the past three years, and did well to secure the Western Conference’s top seed. The fact that Denver has earned and currently holds one of the fiercest homcourt advantages in any sport is enough for me to play them to win the series at +120. The Nuggets were 34-7 at home over the 2022-23 season.

Series Length: Over 5.5 Games (-200)

Truthfully there may not be much value in this market but if you feel confident about both the Nuggets and Suns being able to win more a single game in this series, then this play may be as close to a lock as you can find. -200 is considerable juice to pay, but Nuggets-Suns going at least six games seems like a winner.

Series Correct Score: Nuggets 4-3 (+380)

In attempt to thread the needle, I think this series is built to go the distance. Since a potential Game 7 would be in the “Mile High,” I am strongly leaning toward the Nuggets — who finally seem healthy in the postseason — to win this series. Still, the Suns have more than enough firepower to push Denver to the brink. Simply put, I think the talent on both sides will warrant all seven games be played, and I think the Nuggets are just too well-conditioned at home to falter. If that ends up being the case, this play can bring you back significant winnings.