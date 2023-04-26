Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

The Premier League title is likely on the line when Manchester City host Arsenal Wednesday in Matchday 33 action. Man City won the last match between the two sides 3-1 and have two games in hand on Arsenal, who currently have a five-point cushion at the top of the table. The Gunners have drawn three games in a row against sides they should’ve beaten, setting up a colossal showdown.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Arsenal

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -180

Draw: +350

Arsenal: +475

Moneyline pick: Draw +350

Both teams will be missing some key players at the back. Arsenal are without William Saliba while Man City likely won’t have Nathan Ake. The Gunners held their own for a good portion of the first match between the two teams, but made a few crucial mistakes in the back third leading to two easy goals for Pep Guardiola’s side. You can expect more focus from Arsenal’s defenders in this one.

Erling Haaland has been on fire, scoring five goals in the last three games for City. This is a loaded lineup with plenty of attacking talent, capable of scoring goals in bunches. Arsenal have also been able to score goals, putting seven in the back of the net over the last three matches. The midfield battle will be key in this contest, with the focus being on Martin Odegaard for Arsenal and Kevin De Bruyne for Man City. Whoever performs better in that matchup could decide the game.

This is also a return game for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, who were jettisoned by City in the offseason and have been valuable players for Arsenal. Jesus missed the last game but Zinchenko played well. He should have another strong game in his return to Etihad Stadium.

The pressure of the title race will be felt by both teams, but Arsenal are probably slightly more desperate since City have games in hand. While that desperation might lead to some lapses, it’ll also push Arsenal to be aggressive and that is when they are at their best. In a high-stakes match with two fairly even teams, the draw at +350 offers tremendous value.