Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Rays on Wednesday, April 26

Last night, the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-0, to snap the Rays’ 14-game home win streak. Now Houston will try to make it two in a row when they send out Hunter Brown (2-0, 3.09 ERA) to the mound against Calvin Faucher (0-0, 5.91 ERA), who Tampa will use as an opener.

The Rays are -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Astros are +115 underdogs. The total is set for 8.5.

Astros vs. Rays picks: Wednesday, April 26

Injury report

Astros

Day to day: Yordan Alvarez (neck discomfort)

Out: OF Chas McCormick (lower back tightness), LF/DH Michael Brantley (shoulder surgery), 2B Jose Altuve (fractured right thumb), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (right arm muscle strain), RP Parker Mushinski (lumbar muscle spasm)

Rays

Out: SP Tyler Glasnow (Grade 2 left oblique strain), RP Ryan Thompson (right lat strain)

Starting pitchers

Hunter Brown vs. Calvin Faucher

One of the best young pitchers in baseball, Brown has had an inconsistent start to the season, as he’s had two starts where he allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings, and two scoreless starts where he went seven innings. Brown currently ranks in the 73rd percentile in expected slugging and the 72nd percentile in barrel rate.

This is Faucher’s second time “starting” this year, as he allowed five runs in two innings against the Chicago White Sox last week. Lefty Josh Fleming (0-0, 4.73 ERA) is expected to work multiple innings behind Faucher.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday, these teams cruised to the under in the Astros’ shutout win. I don’t think that happens tonight, as I’m banking on the Rays’ stacked lineup to break out tonight against Brown, along with the Astros getting to Faucher and Fleming early.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays start a new streak tonight. For most of the season, Tampa Bay has seemingly found some way to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. While last night’s showing was the first time they’ve really looked mortal this season, I’m banking on them getting back to their winning ways.

Pick: Rays