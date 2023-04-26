Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Pirates on Wednesday, April 26

The Los Angeles Dodgers will get some badly-needed pitching reinforcements today when Tony Gonsolin makes his season debut against Roansy Contreras (2-1, 4.57 ERA) and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch from PNC Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m ET.

The Dodgers are coming off an 8-7 win over the Pirates last night, and are -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the the Pirates are +120 underdogs. The run total is at 8.5.

Dodgers vs. Pirates picks: Wednesday, April 26

Injury report

Dodgers

Day to day: DH J.D. Martinez (back)

Out: C Will Smith (concussion), RP Jimmy Nelson (eight elbow inflammation), SP Michael Grove (right groin strain), SS Miguel Rojas (left hamstring injury), INF Max Munch (paternity list)

Pirates

Out: RP Chase De Jong (back injury), RP Rob Zastryzny (left elbow discomfort)

Starting pitchers

Tony Gonsolin vs. Roansy Contreras

An All-Star in 2022, Gonsolin is making his season debut after missing the start of the year due to a left ankle sprain. He’s only expected to go four innings as he fully ramps up. Last year, Gonsolin went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 130 1/3 innings, but missed most of the final month of the season due to a forearm strain.

Contreras is coming off one of the best starts of his young career, as he struck out eight in 6.2 innings in a win over the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras’ slider looked great, as he generated a career-high 14 whiffs on the pitch and it produced all eight of his strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

In the first game of the series last night, starters Noah Syndergaard and Johan Oviedo combined to allow 13 earned runs. I’m banking on that trend to continue tonight and taking the over. Gonsolin’s only going to be able to go four innings before turning over to a bullpen that had to cover five innings last night, while Contreras hasn’t put together a scoreless outing this season.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Pirates have been one of the biggest surprises in MLB so far, and came a bullpen meltdown away from picking up the win last night. I’m betting on them to finish the job against a Dodgers pitching staff that’s still taxed from last night.

Pick: Pirates