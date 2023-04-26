Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Mets on Wednesday, April 26

Last night, the Washington Nationals picked up a 5-0 upset win over the New York Mets behind a strong start from Josiah Gray. They’ll look to make it two in a row on Wednesday when they send MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 3.43 ERA) against Mets starter Kodai Senga (3-01, 4.29).

The Mets are -200 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Nationals are +170 underdogs. The total sits at 8.5.

Nationals vs. Mets picks: Wednesday, April 26

Injury report

Nationals

Out: OF Corey Dickerson (left calf strain), INF Ildemaro Vargas (left shoulder strain), 3B Carter Kieboom (Tommy John surgery), C Israel Pineda (right pinkie tip displacement)

Mets

Out: SP Justin Verlander (right teres major strain), RP Edwin Uceta (left ankle sprain), C Omar Narvaez (left calf strain), RP Stephen Nogosek (eight elbow bone bruise), SP Carlos Carrasco (right elbow inflammation), SP Elieser Hernandez (right shoulder strain), OF Tim Locasro (back spasms)

Starting pitchers

MacKenzie Gore vs. Kodai Senga

While Gore took the loss his last time out, he was still able to put together a strong start, as he only allowed three runs in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles. That said, walks have been an issue for Gore all season, as he has 14 free passes in 21 innings so far this season.

While Senga has yet to take a loss this season, he’s coming off a shaky start where he allowed four runs in five innings against the San Francisco Giants. After only allowing one run in his first two starts of the season (where he went 5.1 and six innings, respectively), Senga allowed four runs in each of his last two starts, and ranks in the 40th percentile in expected batting average.

Over/Under pick

I’m taking the over, in large part because neither of these pitchers have proven they can keep their opponent off the scoreboard. Both Gore and Senga are among the league leaders in walks (Gore ranks in the 7th percentile in walk rate, while Senga’s in the 11th percentile), and Senga has allowed two home runs in both of his last starts. Runs should be aplenty tonight.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets end their three-game losing streak tonight. After only tallying five hits last night against Josiah Gray and Mason Thompson, I’m banking on New York’s offense to bounce back.

Pick: Mets